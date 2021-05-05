Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Spurs confirm Skipp has had surgery after injury with Canaries

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 12:23 PM May 5, 2021    Updated: 12:41 PM May 5, 2021
Tim Krul of Norwich leads the fans in a song to beg Oliver Skipp of Norwich to stay one more year af

Tim Krul led Canaries fans in singing 'we want you to stay' to Oliver Skipp, with the Tottenham loanee on crutches during Norwich City's title party - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tottenham have confirmed that Oliver Skipp has had foot surgery after an injury brought a premature end to his successful Norwich City loan spell.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder had started all but one of the Championship champions' league games this season and Canaries fans are hoping that Spurs will allow the England Under-21 international to return for another loan.

However, he limped off during injury-time of the 4-1 home win over Reading on Saturday, which sealed the title, and joined the celebrations on crutches and with a protective boot on his right foot.

Spurs have released a statement, saying: "Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery to repair a metatarsal fracture.

"Oliver has spent the season on loan at Norwich City and sustained the injury late on during their 4-1 win against Reading on Saturday, a game which secured the Canaries the Championship title.

"The England Under-21 international will undergo a period of recovery and is expected to return to training during the pre-season period."

Skipp is under contract at Spurs until 2024 but the London club are currently without a permanent manager, with coach and former player Ryan Mason in interim charge following the recent exit of Jose Mourinho.

Most Read

  1. 1 City transfer rumours: Manchester United defender in the frame
  2. 2 City confirm Tettey and Vrancic exits
  3. 3 Tettey's heartfelt thanks to City fans
  1. 4 Norwich City transfer rumours: Celtic midfielder on Canaries' radar
  2. 5 'All I can say is thank you' - Webber's personal tribute to departing City duo
  3. 6 Mailman Mario delivered the goods at City
  4. 7 Man City the ultimate Premier League test for Cantwell
  5. 8 Alex Tettey and a debt repaid in full
  6. 9 'A fantastic human being' - Quintilla hailed by City boss
  7. 10 City Q&A - Paddy answers your questions

City's sporting director, Stuart Webber, made clear that he'd like to bring Skipp back to Norfolk if possible as he confirmed the end of the loanee's stint ahead of Saturday's final-day trip to Barnsley.

“Oliver has been tremendous for us this season and words can’t explain how grateful we all are for his contribution," Webber told the Canaries' official website.

"We must also thank Steve Hitchen and Daniel Levy at Tottenham for allowing us to develop not only a top player, but a top person.

“It goes without saying, we’d of course love to work with Oliver again in the future, but either way he will be remembered at this club for a long time.”

Jordan Hugill of Norwich, Oliver Skipp of Norwich and Xavier Quintilla of Norwich celebrate winning

Oliver Skipp, centre, was on crutches as Norwich City celebrated their title triumph after beating Reading - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Metatarsals are the longest bone in the toe, made famous in 2002 when David Beckham broke one and threw his inclusion in the 2002 World Cup into major doubt, before recovering in time for the first group game around six weeks later.

Skipp scored once and assisted once in 45 Championship appearances for Norwich and was voted into third place by supporters in the Player of the Season competition, behind skipper Grant Hanley and winner Emi Buendia.

After the win over Reading, City boss Daniel Farke revealed it was feared a foot bone was broken, having sung the youngster's praises for his unselfish and energetic displays through the campaign.

“It is a shame because he was unbelievable this season. One of our outstanding players," said Farke. "All our thoughts are with him and we hope he is capable of being fit for the new season."

Skipp spoke recently about the success of his loan spell and the prospects of a potential return, suggesting he was not expecting to know his next steps until during pre-season anyway.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull has struggled with a back spasm issue on loan at Blackburn

Video

Injury blow for City midfielder

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke gets a bucket of ice thrown over him by Onel Hernandez

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Tipsy Daniel Farke, some cheap beer - and lots of ice

Chris Goreham

person
Carlton Morris has scored seven goals since joining Barnsley from Norwich City in January

Video

City old boy Morris key to Barnsley play-off surge

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean of Norwich dances and jump about in celebration after the Sky Bet Championship match at

Opinion

Six things you might have missed during City's title triumph

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus