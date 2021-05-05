Published: 12:23 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 12:41 PM May 5, 2021

Tim Krul led Canaries fans in singing 'we want you to stay' to Oliver Skipp, with the Tottenham loanee on crutches during Norwich City's title party - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tottenham have confirmed that Oliver Skipp has had foot surgery after an injury brought a premature end to his successful Norwich City loan spell.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder had started all but one of the Championship champions' league games this season and Canaries fans are hoping that Spurs will allow the England Under-21 international to return for another loan.

However, he limped off during injury-time of the 4-1 home win over Reading on Saturday, which sealed the title, and joined the celebrations on crutches and with a protective boot on his right foot.

Spurs have released a statement, saying: "Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery to repair a metatarsal fracture.

"Oliver has spent the season on loan at Norwich City and sustained the injury late on during their 4-1 win against Reading on Saturday, a game which secured the Canaries the Championship title.

"The England Under-21 international will undergo a period of recovery and is expected to return to training during the pre-season period."

Skipp is under contract at Spurs until 2024 but the London club are currently without a permanent manager, with coach and former player Ryan Mason in interim charge following the recent exit of Jose Mourinho.

City's sporting director, Stuart Webber, made clear that he'd like to bring Skipp back to Norfolk if possible as he confirmed the end of the loanee's stint ahead of Saturday's final-day trip to Barnsley.

“Oliver has been tremendous for us this season and words can’t explain how grateful we all are for his contribution," Webber told the Canaries' official website.

"We must also thank Steve Hitchen and Daniel Levy at Tottenham for allowing us to develop not only a top player, but a top person.

“It goes without saying, we’d of course love to work with Oliver again in the future, but either way he will be remembered at this club for a long time.”

Oliver Skipp, centre, was on crutches as Norwich City celebrated their title triumph after beating Reading - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Metatarsals are the longest bone in the toe, made famous in 2002 when David Beckham broke one and threw his inclusion in the 2002 World Cup into major doubt, before recovering in time for the first group game around six weeks later.

Skipp scored once and assisted once in 45 Championship appearances for Norwich and was voted into third place by supporters in the Player of the Season competition, behind skipper Grant Hanley and winner Emi Buendia.

After the win over Reading, City boss Daniel Farke revealed it was feared a foot bone was broken, having sung the youngster's praises for his unselfish and energetic displays through the campaign.

“It is a shame because he was unbelievable this season. One of our outstanding players," said Farke. "All our thoughts are with him and we hope he is capable of being fit for the new season."

Skipp spoke recently about the success of his loan spell and the prospects of a potential return, suggesting he was not expecting to know his next steps until during pre-season anyway.