Published: 12:30 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 12:44 PM April 19, 2021

The exit of Jose Mourinho has added fresh uncertainty to Oliver Skipp’s future at Tottenham but the Norwich City loan star intends to continue playing regularly next season.

The defensive midfielder has been an integral part of the Canaries sealing an immediate return to the Premier League, starting all but one of the 42 matches so far.

Skipp is under contract at Spurs until 2024 and had previously been touted as a potential future captain of the Premier League side by Mourinho – who departed today amid the huge controversy surrounding the European Super League.

It means the 20-year-old and the Canaries will have to wait on the new manager’s view of the talented youngster’s development, before they can find out whether he can return for a Premier League loan.

“I think my position is, obviously I have to go back to Tottenham and then during pre-season I’ll have to see what happens and talk to the relevant people at Spurs,” Skipp said, speaking prior to Mourinho’s exit this morning.

“But I feel as if I definitely want to carry on the momentum of playing regular football, so I’ll have to see whether that happens.

“But nothing concrete at the moment, I’m just focusing on finishing this season and then I’ll see what happens when I get back.”

The England Under-21 international was speaking to City’s official All In Yellow podcast, in a lengthy conversation covering his season-long loan so far.

He was also speaking prior to promotion being confirmed at the weekend but with the Canaries already on 90 points, he knew that success was imminent.

“I think it’s been the dream scenario really,” he said of promotion. “You look in the summer and you think if I go there I could hopefully get 20 or 25 games there, that would be a good first loan in the Championship.

“For it to have gone this well from a personal point of view, topped off with the team’s success, which has made it really sweet.

“You always hope, you go in with that ambition, but you know it’s going to be hard especially when you’re coming into a new team, that have just suffered relegation.

“But credit to all the players and staff that were here last year, and the new players, to really make sure that they moved on from last season and made it a massive season this season.”

Skipp also admitted his City team-mates like to wind him up about winning the club’s Man of the Match vote on Twitter so regularly, due to the public vote often being hijacked by Tottenham fans online.

“A few of the players definitely give me a bit of stick and I don’t blame them!” he said with a laugh.

“Most of the time it seems if I can be voted then I win. I’ve definitely seen that the Spurs fans have been voting – I think there have definitely been other people that have deserved the Man of the Match award.

“So it’s been a bit awkward for me when I come in the next day and they say ‘urgh, you got Man of the Match again’ and I’ll say I don’t know how and I definitely didn’t deserve it.

“I’m grateful for all the Spurs fans supporting me but hopefully they can let some of the Norwich players be Man of the Match too!”

The Canaries have plans in place to ensure that votes for Skipp for their Player of the Season award are from genuine Norwich fans, to ensure that public vote cannot be hijacked, with a form requiring details rather than Twitter votes.

- You can watch Skipp's full conversation on the All In Yellow podcast in the video above