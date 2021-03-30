Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

'It does help you grow up' - Spurs loanee maturing at City

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 5:39 PM March 30, 2021   
England's Oliver Skipp (right) and Switzerland's Bastien Toma battle for the ball during the 2021 UE

Norwich City midfielder is in Slovenia with the England Under-21s - Credit: PA

Loan success at Norwich City hasn't just been about development on the pitch for the Tottenham talent Oliver Skipp.

The 20-year-old is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his young career, alongside Canaries colleagues Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell at the group stages of the European U21 Championship in Slovenia.

England know they must beat Croatia on Wednesday (5pm kick-off) by at least two goals and hope that group leaders Portugal do the same against Switzerland if they are to scrape through to the knockout stages despite losing their opening games.

Skipp started both games and has started all 38 Championship games for Norwich, with the Hertfordshire-raised midfielder maturing on and off the pitch, with the social restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic adding extra challenges.

“I’ve had to live on my own due to lockdown restrictions, it’s not one of those where I’m going home every weekend," Skipp told his parent club's website.

“It’s helped me to develop outside of football and you can’t underestimate how important it is to get that right to make sure you are performing on the pitch. I have to say, Norwich have made it so easy to settle in. The squad and the staff have been brilliant, a really good, family club that have made the transition easy for me.

“It does help you grow up and become independent, having to do all the things you take for granted when you are younger, the things other people do, the things you don’t have to do yourself, so it’s been a really good experience in that way.

Most Read

  1. 1 Canaries should make move for Everton striker
  2. 2 Chris Goreham: My constant fear when covering Norwich City
  3. 3 'I'll be ready' - McLean determined to be available for City at Preston
  1. 4 The remarkable numbers behind the Pukki Party for Norwich City and Finland
  2. 5 Canaries star thinks Finland will make changes for friendly
  3. 6 Norwich City Debate: Calm before the storm
  4. 7 Gibson on what makes Norwich City so special
  5. 8 Olympic disappointment for City striker and USA U23s
  6. 9 WATCH: Historic moment for Hernandez as he nets first Cuba goal
  7. 10 City winger flying high after special goal for Cuba

“I’ve learned a little about cooking and looking after myself, that’s the main thing. I made a nice Thai green curry. Well, the first time I made it I was really pleased, but the second time it wasn’t as good!”

England U21s boss Aidy Boothroyd was keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of Wednesday's game but said he had a few players with bumps and bruises that needed assessing, with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi returning to Chelsea with the shoulder problem that kept him out of Sunday's 2-0 loss to Portugal and Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe doubtful after coming off at half-time with an unspecified problem.

The former Watford manager was also asked if he would have to consider Friday's games for players with Championship clubs, including the Norwich trio, but admitted he can't do that.

"We have a really good relationship with the clubs," said Boothroyd. "We've got to win this one, we've got to win it by two clear goals and we've got to rely on Portugal to beat Switzerland.

"Those things could happen and this could turn from being not a great trip, in terms of results, into a really good trip. So I think everybody is aware of the importance of the game and the importance of playing for England.

"That helps those clubs as well because they come back as better players."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jacob Sorensen of Norwich City warming up during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadi

Video

Sorensen reflects on 'surreal' season with Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Finland's Teemu Pukki has a shot saved by Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph during the

Video

Pukki closes in on Litmanen in bid to be leading Finland goalscorer

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons of Norwich and Tyrhys Dolan of Blackburn Rovers in action during the Sky Bet Championship

Video

City transfer rumours: Roma ready to revive Aarons interest this summer

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Tim Krul is trying to guide Norwich City's next crop of keeping talent

Video

Krul reveals his City mission

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus