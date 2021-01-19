Spurs loanee Skipp is a centre-back's dream, according to City skipper

Video

Published: 6:00 AM January 19, 2021

Grant Hanley has lauded Ollie Skipp's maturity and described him as a centre-back's dream.

The midfielder, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has impressed with the quality of performances despite his inexperience in terms of senior football and age. Skipp has become a regular in the Canaries' engine room and Jose Mourinho recently revealed that the Premier League club wouldn't look to terminate his loan early.

Skipp progress for City has been noticeable whilst the 20-year-old claims City fans must be 'fuming' due to Spurs fans gatecrashing the club's Man of the Match polls every time he appears.

For Hanley, the England under-21 international doesn't receive enough plaudits.

“Skippy’s got experience beyond his years really, he looks like he’s played at the top level for 10 or 15 years, it’s hard to think that he’s still so young.

“I know he gets a lot of credit but then he probably doesn’t get enough sometimes, because he does all the stuff that you love as a centre-half, Kenny’s the same.

“They both have top quality but the ugly side of the game they do so well and I don’t think they get enough credit for that – but they certainly do from us as centre-halves, we appreciate what they do.”

Last season, City's midfield was a problematic area of the pitch. Daniel Farke had to resort to playing two defensive midfielders in Alex Tettey and Kenny McLean in order to solidify the defence.

McLean is beginning to flourish for the Canaries and has entered a purple patch recently. It was his pass into Jordan Hugill that helped construct the second goal.

Skipp hasn't been afraid to put himself in the firing line.

Dependability is a trait becoming consistently visible in City's midfield, and Hanley has praised Skipp and McLean for their reading of the game and the dominance they assume in the middle area of the pitch.

“You know Skippy, or Kenny, they’re always going to be there and always going to be in the right position. They read the game so well and it’s their decision making under pressure that’s so good.

“It’s alright being in the right position but you’ve got to have the composure to handle that and the two of them do it so well.

“It’s a massive part of how we play and they deserve all the credit they get for it.”