'It's been brilliant' - Skipp savouring City's promotion push

Published: 12:13 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM March 16, 2021

Oliver Skipp is savouring every moment of his involvement in Norwich City's promotion push, after claiming his first assist of the Championship season.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has started all 36 of the leaders' league games so far this season, impressing in his unselfish defensive midfield role, often providing cover for City's attacking full-backs.

The 20-year-old his first goal at the end of last month, adding some late gloss to a 3-1 win at Birmingham, and surged into the box to set up Teemu Pukki's equaliser during Sunday's 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

That sealed an eighth win on the spin and reclaimed a 10-point lead at the Championship summit for Daniel Farke's squad.

“It’s been brilliant, especially these last few games, you can tell that every game really means something,” Skipp told Tottenham's website, after his place in the England U21 squad was confirmed ahead of the European U21 Championship group stages.

“We’ve managed to win eight games in a row, so it’s really positive, and brilliant towards the end of the season when everything starts to take shape. You know in the Championship you’ve got to keep going, because you can go on another run and all of a sudden, it’s not as rosy as it was, but we’re in a really strong position."

Skipp had made 23 appearances for Spurs before going out for his first taste of loan action and Jose Mourinho resisted the temptation to cut his City spell short in January.

It's understood the Canaries are keen to arrange a second loan if they can seal promotion but that they already face Premier League opposition for the midfielder's signature, if Spurs are to allow him out on loan again.

“I’ve started every game this season and you can really build momentum from one performance to the next," he continued.

"It’s been really good from that point of view, playing Saturday-midweek. You improve your game understanding and implement what the manager wants to do in matches, making sure you are developing all aspects of your game, and working on your weaknesses.

“I always believed I could cope physically, but it’s about going out there and proving it to everyone. Touch wood, I’ve coped with it at the moment.”