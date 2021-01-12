Video

Published: 5:14 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 6:03 PM January 12, 2021

Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp has started all of Norwich City's Championship games so far this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jose Mourinho will resist the urge to recall Oliver Skipp to Tottenham this month, after revealing how pleased he is with the midfielder's loan at Norwich City so far.

The 20-year-old is alongside Max Aarons as the only players to have started all of City's 23 Championship matches so far this season, with both also making four appearances for the England Under-21s.

Skipp has been described as a potential future captain for Spurs by Mourinho previously and has proven to be very consistent as Daniel Farke's defensive midfield presence during his first loan experience, with the Canaries four points clear at the top of the table at the halfway point of the campaign.

"In a selfish perspective, it would be good to bring him back now, but we are not selfish," said Mourinho. "The players are very important, the future is important and the best thing for him is to finish the season there.

"A very successful loan for us and also for Norwich, so we are very happy that he is playing, he is playing well, he's playing to win, playing to win titles.

"So he has that pressure on him. He is playing two or three matches a week and that is also physical development."

Only three players average better than the tenacious talent's 88.5 per cent pass success percentage in the Championship so far this season, according to WhoScored.com.

The Athletic recently reported that there is already interest from Premier League clubs in taking Skipp on loan next season and it's already believed that Norwich would only stand a chance if they can secure promotion.

Mourinho suggested another loan is not looking likely though, for an academy product who last summer signed a contract until 2024.

Speaking at his latest pre-match press conference, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss continued: "Then next season he is back but we believe this season the best thing is for him to stay at Norwich - and he is also very happy with that."