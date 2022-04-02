Starting XIs
STARTING XIs: Eight missing for City at Brighton
Norwich City are without seven players through injury at Brighton, with four academy youngsters named on the bench.
Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Dimitris Giannoulis Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour all returning to the starting XI, with defender Jonathan Tomkinson, winger Tony Springett and forwards Abu Kamara and Jon Rowe on the bench.
City are without centre-backs Ozan Kabak (hamstring) and Andrew Omobamidele (back), full-backs Max Aarons (hamstring) and Brandon Williams (ankle) and forwards Josh Sargent (ankle) and Adam Idah (knee) due to injury.
Lukas Rupp and Przemek Placheta are also absent, although Dean Smith hadn't mentioned issues for either ahead of the game.
The Seagulls are set without centre-back Adam Webster (groin) and young midfielder Moises Caicedo is also ill.
They make two changes from their 2-0 home loss to Tottenham, with Tariq Lamptey replacing Shane Duffy in defence and Danny Welbeck coming into attack with midfielder Yves Bissouma on the bench.
Both teams have lost their last six matches but Brighton are already safe in mid-table, whereas Norwich are bottom and in deep relegation trouble.
BRIGHTON (4-3-3): Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk (C), Cucurella; Gross, Mac Allister, March; Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck. Subs: Steele (GK), Bissouma, Mwepu, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, Duffy, Offiah, Sarmiento.
NORWICH (4-3-1-2): Krul; Byram, Hanley (C), Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Normann, Gilmour; McLean; Pukki, Rashica. Subs: Gunn (GK), Zimmermann, Tomkinson, Sorensen, Dowell, Tzolis, Rowe, Springett, Kamara
REFEREE: Simon Hooper
VAR: Kevin Friend
