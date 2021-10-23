Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

STARTING XIs: Chelsea make five changes against unchanged CIty

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 11:15 AM October 23, 2021    Updated: 12:19 PM October 23, 2021
The Norwich players warm up wearing shirts showing support for Daniel Barden of Norwich, the young g

The Norwich City players are showing their support for young goalkeeper Dan Barden at Chelsea, after his testicular cancer diagnosis - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has kept faith with the same Norwich City starting XI for a third consecutive Premier League game but European champions Chelsea have made five changes.

The Canaries are looking to build on 0-0 draws with Burnley and Brighton that have given them a foothold in the campaign after a nightmare start following promotion.

That means Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki continue as the an attacking pair, despite wasting chances for a better result against Brighton at Carrow Road last weekend.

While City have had all week to prepare for the televised lunchtime kick-off (12.30pm) at Stamford Bridge, the hosts were in action at home on Wednesday night, beating Malmo 4-0 in the Champions League.

Strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both picked up injuries from that game and drop out, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi coming in to join Mason Mount in the attacking three.

Former Ipswich loanee Trevoh Chalobah comes into the defensive back three, with Andreas Christensen dropping to the bench.

Reece James replaces Cesar Azpilicueta at right wing-back and France star N'Golo Kante drops to the bench, with Mateo Kovacic coming into central midfield.

Todd Cantwell is left out for Norwich after Farke questioned his fitness and training approach, playing for the under-23s and scoring a penalty in a 2-1 win over Birmingham in King's Lynn last night.

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke on Cantwell Chelsea absence
  2. 2 PRESSER: Chelsea v City - Cantwell left out; Zimbo needs surgery
  3. 3 Cantwell on target in City U23s win
  1. 4 'Norwich were interested' - Wolfsburg defender on Canaries summer transfer link
  2. 5 Farke cools Gilmour recall talk
  3. 6 'Only one outcome here' - Lawro's Chelsea v Norwich prediction
  4. 7 NCFC LIVE: Canaries take on Chelsea challenge
  5. 8 Chelsea boss backs Farke and tells Gilmour to 'fight' for City success
  6. 9 VIDEO: Cantwell missing as City prepare for Chelsea trip
  7. 10 'A big step up' - Sargent on his will to win and settling in at City

Jacob Sorensen comes onto the bench in place of Billy Gilmour, with the loanee not allowed to face his parent club.

Sam Byram is back in full training after his long-term injury absence but isn't yet in contention and winger Przemek Placheta is also not in contention yet after Covid-19, despite playing for Poland earlier this month.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann is set for ankle surgery and is set for an absence after struggling to be involved this season.

It's top against bottom as the leaders entertain Norwich in west London, with Thomas Tuchel's team having taken 19 points from a possible 24 so far this season.

The Canaries players are warming up in t-shirts with 'Barden 50' on the back and 'we're with you, stay strong Dan' on the front in support of young keeper Dan Barden after his testicular cancer diagnosis.

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho (C), Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi. Subs: Kepa (GK), Alonso, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr

NORWICH (3-5-2): Krul; Kabak, Hanley, Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean, Giannoulis; Pukki, Sargent. Subs: Gunn (GK), Omobamidele, Williams, Sorensen, Rupp, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Idah

REFEREE: Andy Madley

VAR: Michael Oliver

- You can follow all of the action from Stamford Bridge in our NCFC live blog

Chelsea vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mariela Nisotaki, domestic and European lead scout at Norwich City, pictured with the Championship t

Video

City recruitment chief earns promotion

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley

Chelsea vs Norwich City | Interview

Aarons on Rio, changing agent and City's focus at Chelsea

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Wes Hoolahan celebrates giving Norwich City the lead against Ipswich in the Championship play-off se

Video

Hoolahan delighted to retain unbeaten Ipswich run with Cambridge

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal and Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at the E

Norwich City Transfer News

'It can give you confidence' - City star uses transfer talk as fuel

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon