Published: 11:15 AM October 23, 2021 Updated: 12:19 PM October 23, 2021

The Norwich City players are showing their support for young goalkeeper Dan Barden at Chelsea, after his testicular cancer diagnosis - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has kept faith with the same Norwich City starting XI for a third consecutive Premier League game but European champions Chelsea have made five changes.

The Canaries are looking to build on 0-0 draws with Burnley and Brighton that have given them a foothold in the campaign after a nightmare start following promotion.

That means Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki continue as the an attacking pair, despite wasting chances for a better result against Brighton at Carrow Road last weekend.

While City have had all week to prepare for the televised lunchtime kick-off (12.30pm) at Stamford Bridge, the hosts were in action at home on Wednesday night, beating Malmo 4-0 in the Champions League.

Strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both picked up injuries from that game and drop out, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi coming in to join Mason Mount in the attacking three.

Former Ipswich loanee Trevoh Chalobah comes into the defensive back three, with Andreas Christensen dropping to the bench.

Reece James replaces Cesar Azpilicueta at right wing-back and France star N'Golo Kante drops to the bench, with Mateo Kovacic coming into central midfield.

Todd Cantwell is left out for Norwich after Farke questioned his fitness and training approach, playing for the under-23s and scoring a penalty in a 2-1 win over Birmingham in King's Lynn last night.

Jacob Sorensen comes onto the bench in place of Billy Gilmour, with the loanee not allowed to face his parent club.

Sam Byram is back in full training after his long-term injury absence but isn't yet in contention and winger Przemek Placheta is also not in contention yet after Covid-19, despite playing for Poland earlier this month.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann is set for ankle surgery and is set for an absence after struggling to be involved this season.

It's top against bottom as the leaders entertain Norwich in west London, with Thomas Tuchel's team having taken 19 points from a possible 24 so far this season.

The Canaries players are warming up in t-shirts with 'Barden 50' on the back and 'we're with you, stay strong Dan' on the front in support of young keeper Dan Barden after his testicular cancer diagnosis.

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho (C), Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi. Subs: Kepa (GK), Alonso, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr

NORWICH (3-5-2): Krul; Kabak, Hanley, Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean, Giannoulis; Pukki, Sargent. Subs: Gunn (GK), Omobamidele, Williams, Sorensen, Rupp, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Idah

REFEREE: Andy Madley

VAR: Michael Oliver

