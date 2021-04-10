Video

Published: 2:26 PM April 10, 2021

Norwich City will not be promoted if they win at Derby this afternoon, after Swansea's 3-0 victory at Millwall in the Championship's early kick-off.

Winning at The Den moved the Swans to third and to within 15 points of the leaders, with the Welsh side having 18 points to play for.

That means that victory would move the Canaries back to 18 points clear of the Swans to all but ensure that Steve Cooper's side won't be able to manage the unlikely job of denying Norwich promotion.

Fourth-placed Brentford are at Preston in a 3pm kick-off hoping to remain in the race for the top two but, realistically, even if City didn't win at Pride Park it is just a matter of time before their promotion is confirmed.

In Derbyshire, the Canaries have unsurprisingly named an unchanged squad of 18 following Tuesday's 7-0 demolition of Huddersfield at Carrow Road, but the hosts have made three changes.

Adam Idah (hernia) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are set to return to City training next week but midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) has suffered a setback and is unlikely to return this season.

Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) is hoping to be back in contention before the end of the campaign but fellow centre-back Ben Gibson's season is over after ankle surgery.

Full-back Sam Byram is targeting being fit for pre-season after more than a year out due to two hamstring surgeries.

The Rams are one of the five teams to have beaten the Canaries this season, snatching a 1-0 win at Carrow Road in October as Wayne Rooney curled in a brilliant late free-kick after the hosts had failed to take their chances - with Teemu Pukki slipping as he took a penalty early in the second half.

England and Manchester United legend Rooney succeeded Phillip Cocu as manager the following month, with that result in Norwich the only win in 11 games, making his winner the final goal of his esteemed career.

Derby have a host of injury problems to front-line players, with forwards Martyn Waghorn, Lee Gregory and Jordan Ibe all unavailable, as well as Poland international midfielder Krystian Bielik and experienced centre-back Curtis Davies.

Their three changes see 19-year-old Kornell McDonald replace the injured Nathan Byrne at right-back, with wingers Patrick Roberts and Kamil Jozwiak replacing Louie Sibley and Jason Knight in attacking midfield.

Roberts spent the first half of 2019-20 on loan at Norwich from Manchester City but cut that deal short to join Middlesbrough after only making four appearances.

Rooney's team have only won one of their last nine, leaving them 18th and eight points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining.

DERBY (4-2-3-1): Marshall (C); McDonald, Wisdom, Mengi, Forsyth; Shinnie, Bird; Roberts, Lawrence, Jozwiak; Kazim-Richards. Subs: Roos (GK), Bateman, Buchanan, Ebosele, Baningime, Watson, Knight, Sibley, Shonibare

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C), Giannoulis; Skipp, McLean; Buendia, Dowell, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: Nyland (GK), Mumba, Tettey, Sorensen, Vrancic, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Placheta, Hugill

REFEREE: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire)