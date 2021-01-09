STARTING XIs: City make seven changes for FA Cup clash with Coventry

Video

Published: 11:14 AM January 9, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM January 9, 2021

Bali Mumba starts at right-back for Norwich City against Coventry - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have made seven changes to their starting XI for today's FA Cup third round tie with Coventry at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki, Emi Buendia, Mario Vrancic, Olly Skipp, Max Aarons and Grant Hanley all drop to the bench.

Wales Under-19 international Daniel Barden makes his third senior appearance for the Canaries, as expected after Tim Krul’s positive Covid-19 test and with Michael McGovern having recent hamstring surgery which is set to keep him out for much of the rest of the season.

U23s keeper Jon McCracken is named on the bench for just the second time.

Bali Mumba returns from two months out with a knee injury to start at right-back, Christoph Zimmermann returns at centre-back and Xavi Quintilla is finally back in at left-back.

That allows Jacob Sorensen to move into central midfield alongside Alex Tettey, with Kenny McLean pushing into a more attacking role.

Przemek Placheta and Todd Cantwell start on the wings, with Jordan Hugill getting a chance to impress up front - while Onel Hernandez returns to the bench after groin surgery in October.

Adam Idah is also isolating after a positive Covid-19 test but was not expected to return from his knee injury until later this month anyway, with young attacking midfielder Josh Martin also having flu-like symptoms and being rested as a precaution.

City are without midfielder Kieran Dowell again, after a need for a minor operation on his ankle to remove a screw from the surgery in September which kept him out for three months, which will keep him out for around 10 days.

The game has come too soon for Lukas Rupp though, who is set to return to full training next week after hamstring problems, and Marco Stiepermann as the midfielder works his way back from complications following an ear infection

Sam Byram is hoping to return to full team training this month after nearly a year out with hamstring problems.

OPPOSITION VIEW: Coventry hoping to recapture 1987 spirit to overcome Canaries

Former Norwich striker Mark Robins makes three changes to Coventry's starting line-up.

The Sky Blues are without Canaries loanee Sam McCallum, who cannot face his parent club, as well as joint top scorer Matty Godden.

Ryan Giles replaces McCallum at left wing-back and Maxime Biamou - who scored the late league equaliser at Carrow Road in November - replaces Godden up front.

The other change sees Julien Da Costa replace Fankaty Dabo at right wing-back, who impressed against City in November but starts on the bench.

The striker, who scored 15 goals last season, injured his foot in the first half of last weekend’s 2-1 win at Millwall in the league.

The visitors are also likely to without midfielder Liam Kelly until March due to a groin injury and the game comes too soon for first choice goalkeeper Marko Marosi and forward Tyler Walker.

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Barden; Mumba, Zimmermann, Gibson, Quintilla; Tettey (C), Sorensen; Cantwell, McLean, Placheta; Hugill. Subs: McCracken (GK), Hanley, Aarons, Skipp, Vrancic, Buendia, Hernandez, Omotoye, Pukki

COVENTRY (3-4-3): Wilson; Ostigard, McFadzean (C), Hyam; Da Costa, Hamer, Sheaf, Giles; O’Hare, Biamou, Shipley. Subs: Camp (GK), Thompson, Dabo, Allen, Eccles, James, Bapaga, Kastaneer, Bakayoko

REFEREE: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire)