Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

STARTING XIs: City unchanged but Reading bring in young trio

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:50 PM May 1, 2021    Updated: 2:16 PM May 1, 2021
Oliver Skipp of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPic

The clash with Reading could prove to be Spurs loanee Oliver Skipp's last Norwich City appearance at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have named an unchanged team for the final Carrow Road game before their return to the Premier League but Reading have made three changes.

The Royals were held to a 2-2 draw by Swansea last Sunday which brought an end to their play-off hopes and left them with just one win in nine games.

The already-promoted leaders head into the game with no fresh injury concerns, knowing that victory will wrap up a second Championship title in three seasons.

City are without centre-backs Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and Ben Gibson (ankle) but both should be back to full fitness ahead of pre-season, alongside long-term injury victim Sam Byram, as the full-back recovers from over a year out with two hamstring injuries.

Zimmermann had hoped to return before the end of the season but suffered a slight setback, with midfielder Lukas Rupp's season also over due to hamstring trouble.

Greece international left-back Dimitris Giannoulis also completes his three-game ban for a recent red card today, so could return for the trip to Barnsley on the final day of the season.

City name an unchanged squad of 20 from last week's 3-1 win at QPR, with Andrew Omobamidele remaining at centre-half alongside Grant Hanley.

Most Read

  1. 1 Canaries rumour mill: City set to open contract talks with Farke
  2. 2 PRESSER LIVE: City v Reading - Clean bill of health for Canaries
  3. 3 Canaries step up transfer planning
  1. 4 Farke ready for Buendia transfer circus
  2. 5 David Freezer: City could have a Premier League ace in their pack already
  3. 6 Farke finally wins as City clean up at EFL Awards
  4. 7 Buendia's favourite goal of his superb Canaries season
  5. 8 Keep it real, Farke urges City defender
  6. 9 Dennis at the double as City U23s concede late equaliser against West Brom
  7. 10 STARTING XIs: City unchanged but Reading bring in young trio

The Canaries won 2-1 in Berkshire in December, with a classy finish from Emi Buendia cancelled out by a fortuitous leveller from Michael Olise for the Royals early in the first half.

Teemu Pukki's penalty in the 55th minute settled the game at the Madejski Stadium though, after Max Aarons had been brought down.

All of those players were recognised at the EFL Awards on Thursday, with Buendia named Championship Player of the Season ahead of Pukki and Olise beating Aarons to EFL Young Player of the Season.

All four were also included in the Championship Team of the Season, with City defensive duo Grant Hanley and Oliver Skipp also selected.

Reading bring three youngsters in, with Everton loanee Lewis Gibson, 20, coming in for captain Liam Moore in central defence.

Dejan Tetek, 18, starts in central midfield in place of Andy Rinomhota and Olise replaces Yakou Meite in attack, who drops to the bench but Moore and Rinomhota are not in the squad.

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C), Quintilla; Skipp, McLean; Buendia, Dowell, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: Nyland (GK), Mumba, Sorensen, Tettey, Vrancic, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Placheta, Hugill 

READING (4-2-3-1): Rafael (C); Yiadom, Holmes, Gibson, Richards; Tetek, Laurent; Olise, Swift, Ejaria; Joao. Subs: Southwood (GK), Dorsett, Esteves, Semedo, Aluko, Camara, Meite, Baldock, Puscas.

REFEREE: Oliver Langford (West Midlands) 

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction in our Matchday Live blog

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship

Updated

EFL Awards recap: Another award for Buendia as City dominate

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Oliver Skipp of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pic

Spurs loanee Skipp claims third place in Player of the Season vote

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ca

Former England striker tips Villa to make move for Canaries duo

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Player of the Season for the 20/21 season - Emi Buendía with the Barry Butler trophy.

Emi Buendia crowned Norwich City Player of the Season

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus