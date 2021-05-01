Video

Published: 1:50 PM May 1, 2021 Updated: 2:16 PM May 1, 2021

The clash with Reading could prove to be Spurs loanee Oliver Skipp's last Norwich City appearance at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have named an unchanged team for the final Carrow Road game before their return to the Premier League but Reading have made three changes.

The Royals were held to a 2-2 draw by Swansea last Sunday which brought an end to their play-off hopes and left them with just one win in nine games.

The already-promoted leaders head into the game with no fresh injury concerns, knowing that victory will wrap up a second Championship title in three seasons.

City are without centre-backs Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and Ben Gibson (ankle) but both should be back to full fitness ahead of pre-season, alongside long-term injury victim Sam Byram, as the full-back recovers from over a year out with two hamstring injuries.

Zimmermann had hoped to return before the end of the season but suffered a slight setback, with midfielder Lukas Rupp's season also over due to hamstring trouble.

Greece international left-back Dimitris Giannoulis also completes his three-game ban for a recent red card today, so could return for the trip to Barnsley on the final day of the season.

City name an unchanged squad of 20 from last week's 3-1 win at QPR, with Andrew Omobamidele remaining at centre-half alongside Grant Hanley.

The Canaries won 2-1 in Berkshire in December, with a classy finish from Emi Buendia cancelled out by a fortuitous leveller from Michael Olise for the Royals early in the first half.

Teemu Pukki's penalty in the 55th minute settled the game at the Madejski Stadium though, after Max Aarons had been brought down.

All of those players were recognised at the EFL Awards on Thursday, with Buendia named Championship Player of the Season ahead of Pukki and Olise beating Aarons to EFL Young Player of the Season.

All four were also included in the Championship Team of the Season, with City defensive duo Grant Hanley and Oliver Skipp also selected.

Reading bring three youngsters in, with Everton loanee Lewis Gibson, 20, coming in for captain Liam Moore in central defence.

Dejan Tetek, 18, starts in central midfield in place of Andy Rinomhota and Olise replaces Yakou Meite in attack, who drops to the bench but Moore and Rinomhota are not in the squad.

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C), Quintilla; Skipp, McLean; Buendia, Dowell, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: Nyland (GK), Mumba, Sorensen, Tettey, Vrancic, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Placheta, Hugill

READING (4-2-3-1): Rafael (C); Yiadom, Holmes, Gibson, Richards; Tetek, Laurent; Olise, Swift, Ejaria; Joao. Subs: Southwood (GK), Dorsett, Esteves, Semedo, Aluko, Camara, Meite, Baldock, Puscas.

REFEREE: Oliver Langford (West Midlands)

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction in our Matchday Live blog