STARTING XIs: Quintilla comes in for City as Watford make four changes
Xavi Quintilla comes in for the suspended Dimitris Giannoulis as Norwich City try to wrap up the Championship title with a home win against Watford this evening.
The Villarreal loanee makes just his second league appearance in six months, having also started the 1-1 draw at Preston earlier this month when Giannoulis was unavailable.
Quintilla is City's only change, with captain Grant Hanley (ankle), influential midfielder Todd Cantwell (hip) and top scorer Teemu Pukki (knee) all shaking off knocks - but Watford have made four changes.
The Canaries did appeal against Giannoulis' red card during the 3-1 home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday but that proved unsuccessful earlier today, so his three-game ban remains in place.
City's injury absences are full-back Sam Byram, midfielder Lukas Rupp and centre-backs Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann.
Gibson had ankle surgery earlier this month but won't be fit before the end of the season, Zimmermann is hoping to return to training soon after a hamstring injury but Rupp's hamstring problem will keep him out of action until the summer.
Byram has been out for over a year after two hamstring operations but was on the pitch during the promotion celebrations at the weekend and is targeting a full pre-season so he can return to contention.
Michael McGovern and Adam Idah have returned to training and could be involved if needed but with Orjan Nyland and Jordan Hugill available, there has been no need to rush either back after injury.
Watford won the first meeting of the teams, 1-0 at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day, with Ismaila Sarr scoring the only goal late in the first half in Xisco Munoz's first game in charge.
The visitors are forced into one change, with right-back Kiko Femenia serving a one-game ban after a late red card during the 1-0 defeat at Luton on Saturday.
Craig Cathcart replaces Femenia, with Adam Masina recovering from illness to return at left-back in place of Achraf Lazaar.
The experience of Tom Cleverley and Dan Gosling comes into midfield in place of Carlos Sanchez and Philp Zinckernagel, with Nathaniel Chalobah also back on the bench after injury.
Right-back Jeremy Ngakia misses out with a knock and stalwart striker Troy Deeney (Achilles heel) and midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru (knee) are out with long-term injuries
NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C), Quintilla; Skipp, McLean; Buendia, Dowell, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: Nyland (GK), Mumba, Sorensen, Tettey, Vrancic, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Placheta, Hugill
WATFORD (4-3-3): Bachmann; Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Masina; Cleverley (C), Hughes, Gosling; Sarr, Pedro, Sema. Subs: Foster (GK), Lazaar, Kabasele, Zinckernagel, Sanchez, Chalobah, Hungbo, Success, Gray
REFEREE: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)
- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog