Published: 2:14 PM February 20, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM February 20, 2021

Ben Gibson misses out on Norwich City's game against Rotherham this afternoon, due to a minor back problem.

Christoph Zimmermann starts alongside Grant Hanley in central defence, with the German making his 19th appearance of the campaign but his first league start since the 1-1 home draw with QPR in late December.

Gibson had initially been named on the bench but it was confirmed about 15 minutes before kick-off that youngster Andrew Omobamidele had replaced him.

It's the only change to City's squad from the 2-0 win away to Coventry on Wednesday, with fit-again striker Jordan Hugill not named among the substitutes.

Poland winger Przemek Placheta remains out of action, with Daniel Farke explaining recently where he wanted the summer signing to improve, and January goalkeeper signing Orjan Nyland is not yet ready for the bench.

With Brentford losing a third game on the spin as they lost 2-0 away to Coventry at lunchtime, the hosts could have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points, if they can make it three wins on the spin.

However, Swansea are at Huddersfield and would go second with a win, to stay five points behind the leaders.

The Canaries remain without attacking midfielder Marco Stiepermann, who stepped up his comeback from two months out with an energy-sapping virus on Friday when he played 64 minutes of the under-23s' game against Leeds, a 2-0 defeat at Colney.

Full-back Sam Byram continues to work his way tentatively towards full training after a year out due to two hamstring operations and goalkeeper Michael McGovern hopes to return before the end of the campaign after hamstring surgery at the start of the year.

Rotherham make two changes, with Angus MacDonald coming into central defence in place of Richard Wood. MacDonald was sent off for a bad tackle on Olly Skipp as City won the first meeting of the two teams in October.

The other changes is Wolves loanee Ryan Giles replacing Matt Olosunde at wing-back.

The visitors' only long-term injury absence is winger Chiedozie Ogbene, who has been out since October with a knee problem.

Rotherham, who have bounced between the Championship and League One during the last four seasons under the stewardship of Norfolk-born former Wroxham and Diss forward Paul Warne, are 21st and just a point clear of the relegation zone.

The Milers lost 1-0 at Bournemouth on Wednesday and 2-1 at home to Cardiff last Saturday but pushed Norwich hard at the New York Stadium back in October, when a Jordan Hugill penalty was needed in the fifth minute of injury-time for City to win 2-1.

The South Yorkshire side have struggled defensively but have offered more of a goal threat than most of their survival rivals, beating Derby twice as well as Middlesbrough and Preston since the turn of the year.

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Zimmermann, Giannoulis; Skipp, McLean; Buendia, Vrancic, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: Barden (GK), Omobamidele, Quintilla, Tettey, Sorensen, Rupp, Dowell, Hernandez, Idah

ROTHERHAM (3-5-2): Johansson; Ihiekwe (C), Angus MacDonald, Robertson; Harding, Wing, Barlsser, Wiles, Giles; Smith, Crooks. Subs: Blackman (GK), Wood, Clarke, Shaun MacDonald, Olosunde, Sadlier, Jozefzoon, Hirst, Ladapo

REFEREE: Tony Harrington (North Yorkshire)

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live live blog