Published: 11:27 AM March 14, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM March 14, 2021

Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Adam Idah among the Norwich City substitutes at Hillsborough - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Gibson has shaken off a hamstring issue to keep hold of his starting role for Norwich City at Sheffield Wednesday this lunchtime (12.15pm kick-off).

The only changes to the Championship leaders' squad is January signing Orjan Nyland coming on to the bench for the first time in place of youngster Daniel Barden and Poland winger Przemek Placheta replacing Adam Idah among the substitutes, who has a hernia problem.

Wednesday have made four changes as they battle against relegation, including former Norwich loanee Jordan Rhodes coming into their XI.

City sit seven points clear at the top of the table after wins for Watford and Swansea on Saturday, with Swansea still having a game in hand, with an away game against Wednesday yet to be rearranged.

Full-back Sam Byram is still tentatively working his way back towards full training after a year out due to two hamstring operations and goalkeeper Michael McGovern is hoping to be back in contention before the season is over, after hamstring surgery at the start of the year.

City are aiming to equal a club record of eight consecutive victories in all competitions, set by Daniel Farke's Championship title winners of 2018-19, although that feat was also managed during the League One campaign of 2009-10.

The club's league record for successive wins stands at 10 though, achieved by the second-tier title winners of 1985-86.

The Canaries beat the Owls 2-1 in Norfolk in early December, scoring two late goals to earn victory despite being without nine players through injury, including Tim Krul, Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell.

Josh Windass headed Wednesday in front in the 60th minute but Mario Vrancic set up Josh Martin and Max Aarons for two goals in three minutes to turn the match.

The hosts start Rhodes up front in place of Callum Paterson and experienced goalkeeper Keiren Westwood returns from a fractured rib.

Rhodes scored nine goals in 40 games for Norwich to help towards the Championship title success of 2018-19 but has since scored just six goals in 45 games for his parent club.

Adam Reach and Joey Pelupessy also come into midfield, in place of Julian Borner and Liam Shaw.

Wednesday are second from bottom after six successive defeats, with a 2-1 home loss at home to Rotherham and a 3-0 defeat at Swansea last weekend following the arrival of new manager Darren Moore from League One promotion chasers Doncaster.

German centre-back Borner, who previously turned down the opportunity to join Norwich, serves a one-game ban following a red card during the loss at Reading.

The Owls also have a lengthy injury list, featuring goalkeeper Cameron Dawson (knee) as well as defenders Joost van Aken (ankle), Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) and Moses Odubajo (hamstring).

While missing from their midfield options are Massimo Luongo (knee) and Manchester City loanee Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (ankle), with former Aston Villa forward Andre Green (Achilles) only managing two appearances since joining on a free transfer in January.

SHEFF WEDS (5-4-1): Westwood; Harris, Lees, Hutchinson, Urhoghide, Palmer; Pelupessy, Bannan (C), Reach, Windass; Rhodes. Subs: Wildsmith (GK), Hunt, Penney, Brennan, Shaw, Brown, Paterson, Kachunga, Marriott

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Giannoulis; Skipp, McLean; Buendia, Rupp, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: Nyland (GK), Zimmermann, Tettey, Sorensen, Vrancic, Dowell, Hernandez, Placheta, Hugill

REFEREE: Tony Harrington (North Yorkshire)

