Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

STARTING XIs: Gibson fit for City and Rhodes starts for Owls

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 11:27 AM March 14, 2021    Updated: 11:40 AM March 14, 2021
Przemyslaw Placheta of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Sw

Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Adam Idah among the Norwich City substitutes at Hillsborough - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Gibson has shaken off a hamstring issue to keep hold of his starting role for Norwich City at Sheffield Wednesday this lunchtime (12.15pm kick-off).

The only changes to the Championship leaders' squad is January signing Orjan Nyland coming on to the bench for the first time in place of youngster Daniel Barden and Poland winger Przemek Placheta replacing Adam Idah among the substitutes, who has a hernia problem.

Wednesday have made four changes as they battle against relegation, including former Norwich loanee Jordan Rhodes coming into their XI.

City sit seven points clear at the top of the table after wins for Watford and Swansea on Saturday, with Swansea still having a game in hand, with an away game against Wednesday yet to be rearranged.

Full-back Sam Byram is still tentatively working his way back towards full training after a year out due to two hamstring operations and goalkeeper Michael McGovern is hoping to be back in contention before the season is over, after hamstring surgery at the start of the year.

City are aiming to equal a club record of eight consecutive victories in all competitions, set by Daniel Farke's Championship title winners of 2018-19, although that feat was also managed during the League One campaign of 2009-10.

The club's league record for successive wins stands at 10 though, achieved by the second-tier title winners of 1985-86.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘If we win those three games, then we are done’ - City ace targets final promotion push
  2. 2 Farke's warm Wilder tribute
  3. 3 The amazing Mr Cureton is chasing a 400-goal target
  1. 4 Spud Thornhill: Mind the crash, some records are in danger of being broken
  2. 5 Hanley in the form of his life for City boss
  3. 6 'It has not been the end of the world' - No free pass for Marco
  4. 7 Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City - all you need to know 
  5. 8 'Thought more clubs might learn from Norwich' - Lineker hails Canaries with Wilder on the brink
  6. 9 MATCHDAY LIVE: Can in-form City sidestep Wednesday banana skin?
  7. 10 Title talk is banned for City

The Canaries beat the Owls 2-1 in Norfolk in early December, scoring two late goals to earn victory despite being without nine players through injury, including Tim Krul, Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell.

Josh Windass headed Wednesday in front in the 60th minute but Mario Vrancic set up Josh Martin and Max Aarons for two goals in three minutes to turn the match.

The hosts start Rhodes up front in place of Callum Paterson and experienced goalkeeper Keiren Westwood returns from a fractured rib.

Rhodes scored nine goals in 40 games for Norwich to help towards the Championship title success of 2018-19 but has since scored just six goals in 45 games for his parent club.

Adam Reach and Joey Pelupessy also come into midfield, in place of Julian Borner and Liam Shaw.

Wednesday are second from bottom after six successive defeats, with a 2-1 home loss at home to Rotherham and a 3-0 defeat at Swansea last weekend following the arrival of new manager Darren Moore from League One promotion chasers Doncaster.

German centre-back Borner, who previously turned down the opportunity to join Norwich, serves a one-game ban following a red card during the loss at Reading.

The Owls also have a lengthy injury list, featuring goalkeeper Cameron Dawson (knee) as well as defenders Joost van Aken (ankle), Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) and Moses Odubajo (hamstring).

While missing from their midfield options are Massimo Luongo (knee) and Manchester City loanee Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (ankle), with former Aston Villa forward Andre Green (Achilles) only managing two appearances since joining on a free transfer in January.

SHEFF WEDS (5-4-1): Westwood; Harris, Lees, Hutchinson, Urhoghide, Palmer; Pelupessy, Bannan (C), Reach, Windass; Rhodes. Subs: Wildsmith (GK), Hunt, Penney, Brennan, Shaw, Brown, Paterson, Kachunga, Marriott 

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Giannoulis; Skipp, McLean; Buendia, Rupp, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: Nyland (GK), Zimmermann, Tettey, Sorensen, Vrancic, Dowell, Hernandez, Placheta, Hugill 

REFEREE: Tony Harrington (North Yorkshire) 

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Hillsborough in our Matchday Live blog

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City's on-loan defender Ben Gibson is a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring issue

Updated

PRESSER LIVE: Owls v City - Gibson a doubt; Idah out

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Julian Borner was chased by Norwich City before joining Sheffield Wednesday

Video

Owls' ace reflects on why he snubbed Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke would like to emulate Marcelo Bielsa by lifting the Championship title

Video

Bothered? Farke laughs off awards snub 

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Swansea City Manager Steve Cooper

Is it now a chase for the second automatic promotion spot?

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus