Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Three changes for City against Arsenal

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:45 PM December 26, 2021
Updated: 2:29 PM December 26, 2021
Angus Gunn of Norwich during the Carabao Cup match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Chestert

Angus Gunn is set for his first Premier League appearance since returning to Norwich - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Angus Gunn is one of three players coming into the Norwich City starting XI against Arsenal this afternoon, making his first Premier League appearance in over 10 years.

With Tim Krul revealing he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Day, Gunn makes his first Premier League appearance since returning to City, having played two League Cup appearances earlier in the campaign.

The 25-year-old Canaries academy product made his last top-flight appearance in October 2019, as Southampton were thrashed 9-0 by Leicester, but did make 15 Championship appearances for Stoke last season.

Josh Sargent comes in on the left wing in place of Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell replaces Jacob Sorensen in midfield, with the hosts appearing to match up to the 4-2-3-1 formation of the fourth-placed Gunners.

Michael McGovern in the replacements keeper and both Sorensen and Cantwell are on the bench, with Pierre Lees-Melou and Christos Tzolis back on the bench after their own Covid-19 issues.

Arsenal revert to the team that won 4-1 at Leeds last weekend, having made nine changes as they thrashed Sunderland in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Their only change is at right-back with Rob Holding replacing Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu, with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remaining out of the team after being stripped of the captaincy due to a disciplinary issue.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tim Krul confirms he has tested positive for Covid second time this year
  2. 2 How will Norwich City line up against Arsenal?
  3. 3 Canaries face tough task against Arteta's Arsenal 'animal'
  1. 4 City chasing first Boxing Day top-flight win since 1987
  2. 5 How well do you know Norwich City? Take our quiz to find out
  3. 6 City boss blasts festive schedule as ‘lunacy’ amid grim injury news 
  4. 7 Smith on City's spirits lifting and under-23 prospects
  5. 8 'We can be a match for anyone' - City boss still believes
  6. 9 Follow live updates of Norwich City's clash with Arsenal
  7. 10 City keeper grateful for support since cancer diagnosis

Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are all missing due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Norwich are without six players through injury, with Lukas Rupp's issue not explained and Milot Rashica hoping to return from his groin injury at Leicester on New Year's Day.

Centre-backs Grant Hanley (shoulder), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Christoph Zimmermann are all looking to return next month but it's not clear yet if midfielder Mathias Normann will be back before February after surgery on his pelvis problem.


- You can watch the team news as it broke live with our reporters in the video above

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson (C), Williams; Gilmour, McLean; Placheta, Dowell, Sargent; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Sorensen, Byram, Mumba, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Cantwell, Tzolis, Idah

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Holding, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette (C). Subs: Leno (GK), Mari, Lakonga, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah, Patino

REFEREE: Graham Scott

VAR: Lee Mason

- Pink Un+ subscribers can follow the game and send their questions and comments in our NCFC Live blog

Norwich City vs Arsenal

Don't Miss

Thomas Partey of Arsenal blocks a cross from Milot Rashica of Norwich during the Premier League matc

Norwich City vs Arsenal | Live

PRESSER LIVE: Normann and Rashica to miss City clash with Arsenal

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
NCFC loan

Video

Gilmour and Williams to remain at City beyond January

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Grant Hanley of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Ca

Ian Clarke: The race to the bottom could help Norwich City survive

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich fans during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton

Opinion

Robin Sainty: Money talks - and the fans get left behind

Robin Sainty

person