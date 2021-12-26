STARTING XIs: Three changes for City against Arsenal

Starting XIs

Angus Gunn is set for his first Premier League appearance since returning to Norwich - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Angus Gunn is one of three players coming into the Norwich City starting XI against Arsenal this afternoon, making his first Premier League appearance in over 10 years.

With Tim Krul revealing he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Day, Gunn makes his first Premier League appearance since returning to City, having played two League Cup appearances earlier in the campaign.

The 25-year-old Canaries academy product made his last top-flight appearance in October 2019, as Southampton were thrashed 9-0 by Leicester, but did make 15 Championship appearances for Stoke last season.

Josh Sargent comes in on the left wing in place of Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell replaces Jacob Sorensen in midfield, with the hosts appearing to match up to the 4-2-3-1 formation of the fourth-placed Gunners.

Michael McGovern in the replacements keeper and both Sorensen and Cantwell are on the bench, with Pierre Lees-Melou and Christos Tzolis back on the bench after their own Covid-19 issues.

Arsenal revert to the team that won 4-1 at Leeds last weekend, having made nine changes as they thrashed Sunderland in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Their only change is at right-back with Rob Holding replacing Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu, with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remaining out of the team after being stripped of the captaincy due to a disciplinary issue.

Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are all missing due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Norwich are without six players through injury, with Lukas Rupp's issue not explained and Milot Rashica hoping to return from his groin injury at Leicester on New Year's Day.

Centre-backs Grant Hanley (shoulder), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Christoph Zimmermann are all looking to return next month but it's not clear yet if midfielder Mathias Normann will be back before February after surgery on his pelvis problem.





- You can watch the team news as it broke live with our reporters in the video above

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson (C), Williams; Gilmour, McLean; Placheta, Dowell, Sargent; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Sorensen, Byram, Mumba, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Cantwell, Tzolis, Idah

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Holding, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette (C). Subs: Leno (GK), Mari, Lakonga, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah, Patino

REFEREE: Graham Scott

VAR: Lee Mason

