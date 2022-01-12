STARTING XIs: Seven changes for City at West Ham

Starting XIs

Dean Smith has made seven changes to the Norwich City starting XI, fielding an attacking line-up that appears to be a 4-4-2 shape with Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah both up front.

Max Aarons, Ben Gibson and Brandon Williams all come back into the back four, starting alongside skipper Grant Hanley, with Ozan Kabak and full-backs Sam Byram and Dimitris Giannoulis dropping to the bench.

Kenny McLean and Pierre Lees-Melou keep their starting roles from the team that played at Charlton in the FA Cup on Sunday and are paired as the central midfield duo.

Milot Rashica and Przemek Placheta start on the wings and Pukki and Idah also come back into the starting XI.

Todd Cantwell is believed to have not recovered from illness yet and Josh Sargent also isn't involved but the reason for his absence has not been revealed yet.

The Canaries arrive at the London Stadium looking to end a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring a goal.

West Ham are fifth and enjoying an excellent season under David Moyes, reaching the last 16 of the Europa League.

The hosts make four changes to their XI, with full-backs Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell returning but switching to a 4-1-4-1 shape due to central midfielder Tomas Soucek being out due to a Covid-19 issue.

That brings Pablo Fornals into the midfield, with first-choice keeper Lukasz Fabianski also returning.

Both clubs are looking to build on weekend wins in the FA Cup third round in the rearranged game, postponed last month due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Norwich squad.

The Canaries won 1-0 away to League One side Charlton on Sunday, when the Hammers won 2-0 at home against top-flight rivals Leeds.

City are still without centre-backs Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and midfielders Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Mathias Normann (pelvis).

They have joined in the treatment room by on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour (ankle) but all five are hoping to be back in action by the start of next month.

Young forward Jonathan Rowe, who has just signed a new long-term contract, is available again after a spell of Covid-19 isolation and is on the bench alongside under-23s midfielder Liam Gibbs.

The hosts also have two centre-backs unavailable as they work their way back from injury, with Kurt Zouma (hamstring) and Angelo Ogbonna (knee) working their way back to fitness.

Attacking midfielder Said Benrahma is also unavailable as he is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria.

NORWICH (4-4-2): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Williams; Placheta, Lees-Melou, McLean, Rashica; Idah, Pukki. Subs: Gunn (C), Kabak, Giannoulis, Byram, Sorensen, Gibbs, Dowell, Tzolis, Rowe

WEST HAM (4-1-4-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice (C); Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Vlasic; Antonio. Subs: Areola (GK), Alese, Masuaku, Johnson, Ashby, Kral, Ekwah, Okoflex, Yarmolenko

REFEREE: Simon Hooper

VAR: John Brooks

