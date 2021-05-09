Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Stephen Fry reads poem dedicated to absent Canaries fans

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 5:00 PM May 9, 2021   
Norwich City V Ipswich Town derby play-off at Carrow Road. Stephen Fry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Stephen Fry at Carrow Road in 2015, during Norwich City's play-off victory over Ipswich - Credit: Denise Bradley

"Cut through me, I bleed yellow and green," says Stephen Fry, as he reads a poem dedicated to the Norwich City fans who have sadly been absent during their team's Championship title triumph.

The movie star and television personality was previously on the board at Carrow Road and is still a club ambassador, so was more than happy to read the work of young poet Joe Webb, the first ever Young Norfolk Laureate.

Having grown up near Reepham and attended Paston School before going on to success as a comedian during the 1980s, 63-year-old Mr Fry is a passionate Canaries fans.

The poem has been released in celebration of City's superb promotion, bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt as champions, with a club-record haul of 97 points.

Sadly, the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that other than four games during the first half of the season with a maximum capacity of 2,000 season ticket holders, Carrow Road has been quiet and empty throughout the success.

- You can watch the poem in full above

- For more Norwich City videos, don't forget to subscribe to the Pink Un YouTube channel


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Onel Hernandez of Norwich gets covered in beer by his team mates after the Sky Bet Championship matc

Exclusive

Onel Hernandez reveals reason he got a Norwich City tattoo

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic wrap up their Norwich City careers this weekend at Barnsley

Video

'I have to say I had more than one tear in my eye' - Choked Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Emi Buendia sealed Norwich City's Championship home win over Barnsley

Video

Farke reveals title celebration curbs

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town Manager Paul Lambert and Matt Gill speak on the phone during the Sky Bet Championship m

Video

Former City coach departs Ipswich Town

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus