Stephen Fry reads poem dedicated to absent Canaries fans

Published: 5:00 PM May 9, 2021

Stephen Fry at Carrow Road in 2015, during Norwich City's play-off victory over Ipswich - Credit: Denise Bradley

"Cut through me, I bleed yellow and green," says Stephen Fry, as he reads a poem dedicated to the Norwich City fans who have sadly been absent during their team's Championship title triumph.

The movie star and television personality was previously on the board at Carrow Road and is still a club ambassador, so was more than happy to read the work of young poet Joe Webb, the first ever Young Norfolk Laureate.

Having grown up near Reepham and attended Paston School before going on to success as a comedian during the 1980s, 63-year-old Mr Fry is a passionate Canaries fans.

The poem has been released in celebration of City's superb promotion, bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt as champions, with a club-record haul of 97 points.

Sadly, the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that other than four games during the first half of the season with a maximum capacity of 2,000 season ticket holders, Carrow Road has been quiet and empty throughout the success.

