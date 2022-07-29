Steve Morison's verdict on Norwich City

Cardiff boss Steve Morison expect his old to be competing at the top end of the Championship this season.

"They are always up there," said Morison, who made more than 50 appearances for Norwich having joined in 2011, ahead of today's clash with the Canaries in south Wales.

"They go up and they go down. They do that because they are a top, top Championship team. They don’t spend loads of money, they stay sustainable. I’d expect them to be a top, top team this year.

"But it doesn’t take away from what we are trying to do. We are confident against anyone."

Morison is beginning his first full season as Cardiff boss, after replacing Mick McCarthy last season, and already made it clear he wants to instil a new philosophy.

"Changing the mindset of the people outside of our building," he said. "We know exactly what we want from a coaching staff and from a playing point of view.

"Our biggest challenge is changing everyone’s mindset. Football is changing, the game is changing, we need to change with that. Otherwise you get left behind.

"I’d like to think you’re going to see a more progressive style, one with longevity which can be improved on and added to.

"It’ll be a continuous work-in-progress, but hopefully it works on the pitch.

"I’ve been the luckiest of them all over the last two years. I had a simple task of just getting safe when I took over, that was the plan. We did that, the last eight games, people were getting frustrated because we were losing a game or whatnot, but we had an opportunity to try players and test a few players like Ollie Denham and Eli King in a stress-free environment.

"I’ve been lucky enough to change it, everyone else (other managers) have just talked about changing it. You look at where the team was a year ago and there will possibly be only two players on Saturday.

"The board gave me the backing to build a more fit-for-purpose squad.

"If it’s me or someone else, it’s easier to work to a mould."