Ex-Norwich City defender retires from playing

Former Norwich City right-back Steven Whittaker has retired from football to concentrate on coaching - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City defender Steven Whittaker has retired from football.

The 36-year-old is to take up a coaching role with former City manager Peter Grant’s Dunfermline backroom staff.

Whittaker had been player-coach under then-manager Stevie Crawford at Dunfermline last season but will now concentrate on coaching.

The Scot joined City from Rangers in June 2012 and went on to make 90 appearances, including the 2015 Championship play-off final victory over Middlesbrough at Wembley. He left Carrow Road in July 2017 to rejoin Hibs, where he started his career.

Grant - who also has Greg Shields on his coaching staff - said: “I am absolutely delighted that Greg and Steven agreed to work with me to take this club forward. It was always my intention to speak to the both of them, as they are both good people as well as being the right type of coaches and characters.

“I really think there will be good synergy with our own views on how we would like to play, and I also feel there will be a right good dynamic between the three of us. In addition, they are both keen to do well and develop as coaches as well and provide me with good continuity coming into the job.”