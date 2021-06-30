Opinion

Published: 6:00 PM June 30, 2021

Marco Stiepermann gives Teemu Pukki a hug during the Norwich City title celebrations at City Hall in 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He became a title-winning fans’ favourite during the best season of his career and although Marco Stiepermann is leaving earlier than expected, Norwich City fans will always remember his fantastic 2018-19 season.

The German midfielder has agreed to finish his contract 12 months early after a strange and frustrating campaign, as illness prevented the 30-year-old from rediscovering his best form in the Championship.

As Stiepermann says farewell and heads off for a fresh start, here’s a look back on the highs and lows of his four seasons, 119 games and 12 goals as something of a Canaries enigma.

BORN TO SCORE GOALS

City fans were largely unsure what to expect from Stiepermann when he arrived during the busy summer of 2017, signed from Bochum for around £1million.

Having emerged from the Borussia Dortmund youth system and made a handful of appearances for the Bundesliga giants as a youngster, the former Germany Under-20 international had spent most of his career playing in the second tier.

Two goals and three assists from 32 games the previous season didn’t exactly prompt excitement but the final months of that campaign had ended with Stiepermann being used as a left wing-back.

That soon became relevant as a player expected to play in midfield was turned to a left-back after a pre-season injury to Jamal Lewis and an unconvincing start from fellow summer signing James Husband.

That coincided with an eight-game unbeaten run and teeing up James Maddison’s derby winner at Portman Road, as City recovered from their 4-0 mauling at Millwall.

Positionally he may have struggled at times but physicality and a willingness to make a tackle earned Stiepermann credit.

However, Jamal Lewis returned in December and emerged as a top talent, with injury keeping Stiepermann out for the majority of the second half of the season.

INSPIRATIONAL FIGURE

Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann, right celebrate City's victory at Blackburn in December 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

If someone had told you in the summer of 2018 that the temporary left-back would emerge as the playmaker and a crucial cog in a title-winning machine, you would probably have laughed it off.

Yet during 2018-19 we finally saw why Stiepermann had joked he was “born to score goals” during the early part of his Canaries career.

Ten goals and nine assists from 46 games, an almost telepathic understanding with emerging star striker Teemu Pukki and funny celebrations that fans loved – all of a sudden he was a star.

Whether it was threading Pukki clean through on goal, curling a long-range Goal of the Season contender in at Bristol City, lashing in the opening goal against Blackburn on the night promotion was sealed, or celebrating like a crab, a salmon or with some dancing with Onel Hernandez, Stiepermann was loving life.

Amid the chaos of the promotion party, the attacking midfielder gave a light-hearted interview with beer in hand, telling me he “loved the Scottish guys” with a mischievous smile. At least that’s the family-friendly version that appeared in our article.

His bromance with Kenny McLean saw him christened “tennis-ball head” and Stiepermann leading the Scot out onto the balcony of City Hall, ringing a bell loudly to make way for McLean in the mayor’s hat, provided an iconic image of those title celebrations.

“Rhythm is the dancer, Stiepermann’s the answer,” was the chant. During 2018-19, he most certainly was.

DRIFTING OFF COURSE

Sadly, after promotion to the Premier League, he was no longer the answer.

Stiepermann was given a fair crack of the whip as well, starting 10 of the first 12 matches in the top flight.

Yet after failing to take chances and with confidence slipping away as the search for a first goal or assist continued, increasingly it was McLean starting in the central attacking midfield role, providing the physical presence that seemed to be evading his pal.

Ondrej Duda was signed on loan in January and Stiepermann remained on the fringes.

He also had the strange situation of testing positive for Covid-19 just before the season resumed in June, only for his self-isolation to be cut short as two negative tests allowed him to return to training – having missed the first match, the damaging 3-0 home loss to Southampton.

Relegation was soon confirmed and no goals or assists from 24 league appearances had seen promotion rather ruin his fun.

THWARTED BY ILLNESS

Marco Stiepermann and Christoph Zimmermann, right, celebrate with the Championship trophy at Oakwell in May - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Returning to the Championship provided hopes of a revival but the signing of Kieran Dowell and an injury-disrupted early stage of the season made for a slow start.

By late October the revival had finally kicked off, with Stiepermann looking back to his best during a 3-1 win at Bristol City, setting up Pukki in trademark style.

His first league goal in 18 months followed, barely cracking a smile as he swept in a late winner against Swansea at an empty Carrow Road, and an assist for Emi Buendia during the 3-2 win at Stoke also suggested some momentum was building.

However, with City grinding out results to stay top of the table despite an injury crisis, an unsuccessful stint as an emergency striker in a 1-1 home draw with Coventry was alongside some fluctuating form.

Just before Christmas, it was revealed by Daniel Farke that Stiepermann was struggling with his balance, amid what was thought to be the aftereffects of an ear infection.

A few weeks later and an update suggested the energy-sapping Epstein-Barr Virus was to blame, resulting in a need for rest and recuperation.

Three goals in three games for the under-23s brought Stiepermann back into contention in March but with Dowell fit and finding form, four late cameos at least ensured he was back in the thick of things with his team-mates as the promotion and title celebrations began.

One goal and two assists from 18 league appearances appeared unlikely to be enough to command much game time in the Premier League though and now it’s been decided that an early parting of the ways is best.

Stiepermann will always be fondly remembered for his emergence as an unorthodox wrecking ball during 2018-19 though, bundling his way through tackles before producing a bit of magic at the crucial moment so often during a special season.