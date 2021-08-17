Stiepermann secures new club in Germany after City exit

Published: 1:32 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 2:32 PM August 17, 2021

Marco Stiepermann has joined Paderborn following his Norwich City exit - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Marco Stiepermann has sealed his move to Paderborn, signing a one-year contract after it had emerged last week that he was in talks with the Bundesliga Two club following his Norwich City exit.

The 30-year-old came to a mutual agreement with the Canaries to end his contract a year early following a season that was heavily disrupted by illness.

Having played at an amateur level alongside his older brother during pre-season, Stiepermann is now reunited with former City teammate Dennis Srbeny at Paderborn.

The North-Rhine Westphalia club's sporting director, Fabian Wohlgemuth, said: "Marco has shown during his career that he can prepare and score goals. He has the ability to affect a game in the top third.

"We have been in contact for some time, Marco has made a good impression in several training sessions. He can help us with his experience and his footballing class in the second Bundesliga."

Paderborn finished ninth last season and started the campaign under new head coach Lukas Kwasnick with two draws but kicked into gear with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund youth product Stiepermann scored 12 goals in 119 games for Norwich after joining from Bochum in 2017 for around £1million.

The attacking midfielder played a particularly prominent role in the 2018-19 Championship title success.

