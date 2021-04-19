Webber reveals he turned down 'massive job' to stay at City

Video

Published: 5:42 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 5:50 PM April 19, 2021

The Canaries' sporting director Stuart Webber has revealed he turned down a 'massive job' to stay at Norwich. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Stuart Webber has admitted he could have walked away from Norwich City last summer after turning down a 'massive job'.

City's sporting director was linked with a similar role at Manchester United in 2019, although Webber confirmed he received no contact from the Red Devils about any role despite national media reports suggesting he was a candidate.

A season of top-flight football continued, with Webber admitting to sending 'Daniel Farke into war without a gun' as he accepted full responsibility for the disappointing manner in which that campaign ended.

Despite that, City have dominated in the Championship again. A victory against Watford on Tuesday would secure the title and move the Canaries just one point shy of the 94 point club record achieved at this level by Nigel Worthington's class of 2003/04 and matched by Farke's group two seasons ago.

Webber has helped mastermind another Championship promotion, his third at this level in only five seasons at this level.

Whether City's sporting director remains at the club beyond his current contract remains to be seen, but the Welshman has revealed that his promise to City owners Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones ensured he swiftly rejected the proposal from the unnamed club.

"I want to make the place better for people. I want staff to enjoy working here. I want to watch good football being played. I want to watch young players. I want to see us grow somewhere because this football club is special. It's the only one in the community and it's unique.

"I know it's bigger than one person or anything like that. It gives you freedom when your why is that. I'm not doing this job to get a better job," Webber told the High Performance Podcast, hosted by City fan and BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey.

Wondered how Norwich have bounced back at the first attempt??Well today we welcome Stuart Webber to High Performance and he pulls NO PUNCHES... pic.twitter.com/BCb4jDGgCR — Jake Humphrey 💙 (@mrjakehumphrey) April 19, 2021

"I turned down a massive job last year which would have tripled my salary, given me unbelievable kudos and would have given me tools to work at an unbelievable level. But I'd given the owners my word that I'd stay here until the end of my contract.

"It was an easy thing to say no to because I'd given my word."