Stubborn streak balancing out classy Canaries, says Farke

Published: 6:00 AM December 15, 2020

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke believes his side are developing a stubborn streak to their game that augurs well for the rest of the campaign.

Blackburn provided a stern challenge at the weekend, controlling the game for large spells in the second period, but struggled to pick their way through a gritty City backline, who refused to let Rovers back into the game after Teemu Pukki had put Norwich in front again.

It was certainly a different challenge to what Norwich have become accustomed to so far this term with many teams sitting in against Farke’s side and making it as difficult as possible.

The boot was on the other foot at Ewood Park and Farke was delighted at how his side dealt with the challenge.

“For us it was unbelievably important to stay compact against this Blackburn side – they are one of the biggest offensive sides in this league and also good in possession,” he said. “We needed a bit more compactness and solidity against the ball. We needed some of the experience and the steel of Alex Tettey in the starting line-up but also each and every player was fully committed to being absolutely solid.

“I think we found a good balance. Out of the game we didn’t allow them many clear chances apart from the situation with the goal.

“It was important to control their attacking threat and I was delighted with how we did this especially bearing in mind how we have to deliver every three days.”

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 12/12/2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pukki’s prowess in front of goal ultimately decided the contest as the Finn notched up his 50th goal for the Canaries in 100 appearances. Farke admitted he couldn’t have predicted the rich impact the 30-year-old has had since his free transfer from Brondby in 2018 but always knew he had qualities that would enhance City’s promotion aspirations.

“You could see from early on that he had this instinct – something you can’t learn – ice cold in front of goal and knows exactly where he’s got to be to score goals,” added Farke.

“You never know how it’s going to work – he didn’t have the best time up in Scotland, we got lots of stick for bringing in a free transfer and a player who was labelled not good enough for the Scottish Premiership but we saw his ability.

“We didn’t have enough money to bring in a proven goalscorer and when you can’t spend double figures you have to think a bit more creatively and to take some risks but we were also 100 percent convinced.

“Before we sign anyone we speak a lot with the player to get to know his personality and we watch many games and we thought he could be the perfect fit and the icing on the cake we needed to take the next step as a club.”