The success and struggle of City's loanees so far this season

Published: 3:00 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM January 5, 2021

The opening of the January transfer window allows Norwich City to make tweaks to their large loan stable, if required.

Currently there are 20 Canaries players plying their trade elsewhere, with Carlton Morris set to cut his MK Dons stint short to join Barnsley permanently this week.

Another striker, Sebastian Soto, could also see his situation change. Having earned two full USA caps in recent months, City hope to get the youngster a work permit to play in England, which could potentially lead to a change of loan club.

With some youngsters also playing in non-league, here's a look at some of the players keeping loans manager Neil Adams very busy.

Sam McCallum (Coventry)

The 20-year-old won't be able to feature when the Sky Blues come to Carrow Road in the FA Cup third round on Saturday and is expected to remain with his former club for the rest of the season, despite City's left-back issues.

McCallum made his Norwich debut as he started the 3-1 loss at Luton in the League Cup first round in September but has started 15 of Coventry's 19 Championship games since returning on loan, claiming one goal and one assist.

Signed in a deal reportedly worth around £3.5million last January, the youngster is under contract until 2024.

Tom Trybull (Blackburn)

The midfielder was a victim of City's desire for a refreshed squad after Premier League relegation so is chasing a Championship play-off place with Blackburn.

Has started 10 of his 14 appearances so far but only three of those starts have come in Rovers' last eight games, being forced off with a dead leg just 11 minutes into a recent 2-1 loss at Huddersfield.

Canaries fans won't be surprised to see the 27-year-old ranked third in the division for an average pass success percentage of 88.6 per cent though, with the German just ahead of City midfielder Oliver Skipp (88.5pc) in that list. Under contract until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Tom Trybull, left, is on loan at Blackburn from Norwich City - Credit: PA

Timm Klose (Basel)

The 32-year-old joined his boyhood club in October but a positive Covid-19 test meant it wasn't until mid-November that he could make his debut.

Klose then played every minute of nine successive games, scoring once, as Basel won five games to lift themselves to second in the Swiss top flight prior to their winter break.

The centre-back is under contract until 2022 but joined with a view to a permanent deal, as he targets a return to the Switzerland squad ahead of this summer's European Championship.

Danel Sinani (Waasland Beveren)

Scored in an U23 appearance before heading to the Belgian top flight, where he has grabbed two goals in nine games. Has only started one of the last five though, with Beveren sat third from bottom, mostly playing in attacking midfield or on either wing.

Has also scored three goals in five games for Luxembourg since joining. Under contract until 2023.

Melvin Sitti (Waasland Beveren)

Also at Beveren, the 20-year-old defensive midfielder is yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury.

Covid-19 quarantine rules have prevented Sitti from taking part in a training camp ahead of the season resuming against Standard Liege on Monday, having returned to France during the winter break. Under contract until 2024.

Rocky Bushiri (KV Mechelen)

Belgium Under-21 defender started the first four games of the season in the Belgian top flight but has since appeared just twice in 15 matches for the mid-table side.

Scored an unfortunate own goal on his debut, a 2-2 home draw with Anderlecht. Reports suggest Norwich will move the centre-back to a new loan club this month. Under contract until 2023, had a brief spell at Blackpool last season then returned to Belgium with Sint-Truidense.

Isak Thorvaldsson (IA Akranes)

Iceland U19 international was on the fringes of Fleetwood's play-off chase in League One last season and a growth spurt saw him hailed as being 'built like a tank' by St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin.

After two brief appearances in the Scottish Premiership that loan ended abruptly and the midfielder returned home, seeing out the 2020 Icelandic top-flight season with Akranes, starting the last seven games of a campaign which finished in mid-table. Under contract until 2022.

Philip Heise (Karlsruher)

The left-back's second spell on loan in the German second tier, having made just one cup appearance since signing from Drynamo Dresden for a nominal fee two years ago.

Had started all 14 of mid-table Karlsruher's games prior to a red card in their final game before Christmas, for a second yellow, causing him to miss the first match of this year through suspension. Under contract until 2022.

Sebastian Soto (Telstar)

Opted to leave German second-tier side Hannover last summer but yet to gain a work permit to allow him to play for Norwich. Has scored seven goals in 11 games for mid-table Telstar in the Dutch second tier and, perhaps crucially for his work permit hopes, two in two games for the USA senior squad.

If a work permit is sorted this month, he could return to City before heading back out on loan to a higher level. Under contract until 2023.

Dan Adshead (Telstar)

Also at Telstar is England Under-20 international Adshead, starting regularly in midfield. The 2019 signing from Rochdale, who was on the bench for one Premier League game last season, has claimed one assist from 16 appearances so far.

Aidan Fitzpatrick (Queen of the South)

Scotland U19 winger has started all but two of his 15 appearances for the mid-table Scottish Championship side, claiming one goal and one assist.

Akin Famewo (Charlton)

Former Luton centre-back was earning rave reviews for his impact, having played regularly in the Scottish Premiership for St Mirren last year, but progress was disrupted by a hamstring injury and then an ankle injury in December which is set to keep him out until February. Under contract until 2023.

Canaries defender Akin Famewo, centre, has seen his progress at Charlton disrupted by injuries - Credit: PA

Louis Thompson (MK Dons)

Managed to get nine appearances under his belt before latest injury setback, with a hamstring problem set to keep the 26-year-old midfielder out until February. Contract runs until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Gassan Ahadme (Real Oviedo B)

Big striker has rather disappeared from the radar, despite being top scorer at U23 level for City last season, with seven goals in 16 games.

Morocco-born 20-year-old returned to Spain but hasn't featured in the third tier so far, despite being involved during pre-season. Joined with a view to a permanent deal.

Jordan Thomas (Leyton Orient)

Just four appearances for the right-back so far, despite claiming two assists, including in a 3-2 win over League One side Plymouth in the second round of the League Cup.

The 20-year-old made a brief debut for City in the Premier League at the end of last season but is out of contract this summer, with the club holding the option of an additional 12 months.

Non-league: Archie Mair (King's Lynn), Simon Power (King’s Lynn), Caleb Richards (Kidderminster), Louis Lomas (Slough), Matthew Richardson (Leiston), Joe Rose (Bury Town)