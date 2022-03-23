Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
SURVEY: Assessing the Canaries' prospects as relegation looms

David Freezer

Published: 1:22 PM March 23, 2022
Updated: 1:24 PM March 23, 2022
Norwich City manager Dean Smith arrives at Elland Road ahead of the Premier League match between Lee

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith is trying to inspire an unlikely scrape to survival - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

After a stressful few weeks, all connected to Norwich City have the chance to draw breath during a three-week break from Premier League action.

As Canaries supporters take stock of a likely fourth relegation from the top flight in nine seasons, we're asking City fans to share their thoughts on the current plight.

Dean Smith's team are bottom and eight points from safety with nine games remaining, which is effectively nine points due to a far inferior goal difference of minus 45.

Everton also still have two games in hand, as do 19th placed Burnley, who are four points better off than City.

Losing to survival rivals Brentford and Leeds recently have been particularly damaging, with Leeds now 12 points clear of Norwich in 16th - leaving a need for a drastic surge of wins to pull off a great escape.

Should the Canaries drop back to the second tier yet again they will become the first club to be relegated from the Premier League on six occasions, since the top tier's rebrand in 1992.

- You can share your thoughts in the survey above

