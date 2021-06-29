Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM June 29, 2021

Oliver Skipp's only goal for Norwich City came at the end of a 3-1 win at Birmingham City in February - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Transfer business has cranked up a gear at Norwich City in the past week, as we gathered feedback from supporters ahead of pre-season starting in early July.

Close to 1,000 Canaries fans took part in our transfer survey taking a look at some of the key issues. Here are the results of those polls.

POSITION

We asked which position was the current priority for being strengthened and it was central midfield that was picked as the clear winner, with 51pc of votes.

The survey was released just before news of City being at the forefront of the chase for Chelsea talent Billy Gilmour and with that loan due to be sealed, it appears that priority will be met imminently.

A new forward was the second priority with 18pc, narrowly ahead of central defence and attacking midfield (both 16pc).

However, the arrival of Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen would appear to have subsequently ticked both forward and attacking midfield boxes.

CONCERNS

There was a feather in the cap for sporting director Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke as we asked how concerned supporters were by the lack of signings, at that stage.

The signings of Rashica and Gunn followed quickly, as well as the academy addition of attacking midfielder Flynn Clarke from Peterborough.

However, the top answer with 51pc of votes was ‘relaxed’ and that Webber and Farke should be trusted, with 31pc ‘slightly’ concerned but just 13pc feeling ‘very’ worried.

OUTGOINGS

We asked how important it is that City keep hold of Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia this summer, following the club-record sale of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa.

While 21pc of voters saw it as ‘essential’ that the highly-rated duo were retained, topping the vote with 44pc was that it was ‘quite important’ that the academy products remain.

Tying with those who voted for ‘essential’ on 21pc were those who felt ‘relaxed’ in the knowledge that either being sold would bring in big fees which could allow for overall squad strengthening. Just 14pc said they were unsure.

TOUGH CHOICE

We boiled that down to a direct decision. If City had to sell one of Cantwell or Aarons, which would be your choice?

A majority of 65pc opted for right-back Aarons and the remaining 35pc for Cantwell, with the exit of a fellow attacking midfielder in Buendia likely to have had an impact in that thinking.

SKIPP SITUATION

All connected to the Canaries expected the Oliver Skipp saga to rumble on this summer and that has been exacerbated by his injury rehabilitation and Tottenham’s elongated search for a new manager.

At this stage it’s thought City are planning without Skipp but ensuring that Spurs are aware they desperately want the defensive midfielder to return if he’s not going to be a regular this season.

That is likely to remain the case right up until the 11am deadline on August 30, although if Gilmour is signed it will leave just one Premier League loan slot open.

In our survey the top answer was that Skipp’s return was ‘very important’ with 42pc of votes but not far behind with 36pc were those who felt it is ‘essential’ that the England Under-21 international returns.

Just 8pc said it was time to ‘move on’ and plan without the youngster who finished third in the Player of the Season voting, with the remaining 14pc saying he was ‘quite important’ to the top-flight plan.

KEEPER ADDITION

With the signing of Gunn from Southampton expected imminently at the time, we asked if Canaries fans saw the keeper’s return as good business.

The 25-year-old former City loanee is understood to have been signed for an initial £2.5million as part of a deal worth around £5m, which could rise as high as £10m if a series of ambitious performance-related fees are activated.

Topping the vote was those saying it was ‘very’ good business with 47pc, ahead of those who thought it made sense and voted for it as an ‘okay’ transfer with 37pc and just 14pc who were unsure.