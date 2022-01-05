Survival scrap set to become more difficult for City

The Premier League survival scrap looks like it’s about to become even more difficult for Norwich City, as the wealthy new owners of relegation rivals Newcastle start to splash the cash.

Despite sitting 19th and just a point better off than the rock-bottom Canaries, the Magpies are poised to complete the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for a reported £18million.

The 31-year-old won the Spanish title last season and has featured regularly since joining Atletico from Spurs in 2019 but has wanted to return to England and appears ready to take on the challenge in the north-east, being pictured arriving for a medial this afternoon.

Finance experts have reported that Newcastle can spend up to £166million this month and remain compliant with Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Kieran Trippier deal now sealed. Paperworks have been signed between Newcastle and Atléti, medical to be completed right now and then official statement in place. Here we go confirmed. 🤝🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #NUFC



Trippier will be announced as first new signing of Saudi ownership. pic.twitter.com/xeOlwONoLt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2022

In recent days they have been linked with big names that are out of favour at their clubs, including Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsay and Tottenham’s fading star Dele Alli.

While all connected to the Premier League are waiting to see how much Newcastle spend and who they can persuade to join them despite a perilous position, it reemphasises the financial gulf that Norwich are contending with as a self-funded club.

That was also highlighted in recent days as Southampton were bought by an investment group spearheaded by Serbian media mogul Dragan Solak in a reported £100m takeover of an 80pc majority shareholding previously owned by a Chinese businessman. The group was co-founded by Brentford’s former co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen.

Yet with the Canaries at the halfway point of their season, they remain three points adrift of Watford in the final place of survival, who they face later this month.

City’s goal difference would also require a significant swing if they pulled level with the Hornets, with Burnley the other team in the mix, sitting level with Newcastle on a paltry 11 points but with two games in hand on the bottom two.

The FA Cup third round takes Norwich to Charlton on Sunday but full focus is swiftly back on to the top-flight challenge, with a rearranged trip to high-flying West Ham on Wednesday and a Carrow Road clash with out-of-form Everton three days later.

With the odds stacked against them, the Canaries will not have to look far for motivation as the underdogs, with hopes that their extensive list of injury and illness absentees will ease significantly as they try to end a miserable run of five successive defeats without scoring a goal.

