Chris Sutton: Cantwell is on trial at Bournemouth after City exit



David Freezer

Published: 12:15 PM February 2, 2022
Updated: 12:22 PM February 2, 2022
Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture

Todd Cantwell has joined Bournemouth on loan from Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last week's column was about how Todd Cantwell could be a real asset to Norwich City's survival bid. A week on and he has joined Bournemouth on loan or as I see it, on trial. 

He is leaving at a point where Norwich are still very much in a relegation battle and, as explained last week, they could have done with him. 

This isn't a permanent deal. It's a wait and see what happens. Cantwell is on trial at Bournemouth, effectively. If it doesn't work then he will have to come back with his tail between his legs. 

This saga is not done by a long stretch. Any permanent departure is dependent on promotion and, crucially, Cantwell performing. Neither of those things are a given. 




