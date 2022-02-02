Chris Sutton: Cantwell is on trial at Bournemouth after City exit

Opinion

Last week's column was about how Todd Cantwell could be a real asset to Norwich City's survival bid. A week on and he has joined Bournemouth on loan or as I see it, on trial.

He is leaving at a point where Norwich are still very much in a relegation battle and, as explained last week, they could have done with him.

This isn't a permanent deal. It's a wait and see what happens. Cantwell is on trial at Bournemouth, effectively. If it doesn't work then he will have to come back with his tail between his legs.

This saga is not done by a long stretch. Any permanent departure is dependent on promotion and, crucially, Cantwell performing. Neither of those things are a given.

- Click here to continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app

SUBSCRIBE: Join Pink Un+ for just £1.99 a month for exclusive interviews, insight and analysis