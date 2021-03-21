Published: 10:05 AM March 21, 2021 Updated: 10:06 AM March 21, 2021

Chris Sutton made sure to avoid favouritism in unusual fashion on Saturday, as his old clubs Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers were embroiled in Championship battle at Carrow Road.

The former striker was fulfilling his regular role as a pundit for BT Sport on Saturday, as Blackburn managed to hold the leaders to a 1-1 draw, and wore a specially made half-and-half shirt.

😂 @chris_sutton73 with a half-and-half shirt throwing out the Inbetweeners reference...



Nope, me neither. 😅#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/CiVuA39Hx5 — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) March 20, 2021

Sutton teased his appearance ahead of the game, posting on Twitter: "I’ll be covering two of my former clubs where I had such great memories as @NorwichCityFC go head to head with @Rovers... may the best team win."

The 48-year-old former Celtic and Chelsea forward was raised in Norfolk and came through the Canaries youth system, scoring 43 goals in 126 games between 1991 and 1994.

After helping City to their highest-ever league finish of third in 1992-93, Sutton scored 28 goals the following season as Norwich lost manager Mike Walker to Everton midway through the campaign, a month after their Uefa Cup third round defeat to Inter Milan.

In between FA Cup games? At a loose end? @chris_sutton73 made this himself. He has a whole collection of them for whenever any combination of his former clubs play each other. (You can see it on @btsportscore imminently) pic.twitter.com/6BbArg7XLd — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) March 20, 2021

A strong start to the 1993-94 season tailed off and ended in 12th place with Walker's assistant John Deehan in charge but Sutton's form won him City's Player of the Season award and saw Blackburn offer £5million for his services, a British record at the time.

His exit was one of the sales which led to protests against owner Robert Chase, alongside the sales of players including Ruel Fox and Efan Ekoku, and the eventual change in ownership as relegation followed in 1995 amid financial difficulties.

MORE: My Norwich City Story - Chris Sutton

Sutton went on to win the Premier League title with Blackburn during that 1994-95 season though, scoring 62 goals in 162 games for the Lancashire club between 1994 and 1999, forming the renowned SAS partnership with Alan Shearer initially.

He also won the top-flight Golden Boot after scoring 18 goals as Rovers finished sixth in 1997-98 but missed much of 1998-99 with injury and was sold to Chelsea for around £10m in the summer of 1999 following Blackburn's relegation.

The shirt drew plenty of reaction on social media, with a mix of disgust and good humour as Sutton went the extra mile to prove his allegiances were split.