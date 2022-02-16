Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Chris Sutton: No such thing as free hits for Norwich in relegation dogfight

Chris Sutton

Published: 10:09 AM February 16, 2022
Updated: 10:23 AM February 16, 2022
Grant Hanley's header went close to giving Norwich the lead against Manchester City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 

I don't subscribe to the view that there are certain games that are 'free hits' for Norwich City. 

With 14 games remaining, at the very least the team will need to double their points tally to have any hope of remaining in the Premier League. That will mean recording another four or five victories. 

I covered the Crystal Palace game at Carrow Road for BT Sport and after the game, Dean Smith came over for an interview and pointed out that they still have Burnley, Brentford and Newcastle to play at Carrow Road. 

The concept was to go through certain games where his team may be able to extract points. They are teams in and around Norwich and there is an importance to picking up points in those games. 

But you can't go through the season and earmark certain fixtures where you are or aren't going to pick up points.

- Click here to continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's weekly column exclusively on Pink Un +

