Published: 7:00 AM February 6, 2021

Kenny McLean and Ben Gibson, right, of Norwich City look dejected after conceding the second goal at Swansea - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Gibson felt Norwich City only had themselves to blame for the 'catalogue of errors' which led to defeat at Swansea - but is determined to not be too downhearted about the leaders' defeat to their promotion rivals.

The Canaries were beaten 2-0 in South Wales on Friday night, as the Swans cut the gap to two points, with a game in hand, thanks to goals from Andre Ayew and Conor Hourihane either side of the break following errors from Tim Krul and Kenny McLean respectively.

It's Brentford who can claim top spot though, if they take at least four points from their games at Middlesbrough today and Reading on Wednesday - with City returning to action at home to Stoke next Saturday and Swansea's game in hand at Blackburn early next month.

"Obviously it's really disappointing," said Gibson. "We've come here to win and I think we've controlled large parts of the game. We had a couple of mistakes that weren't like us so disappointing goals to concede. It was a catalogue of errors really, which haven't been in our game but crept in tonight.

"We've been on a good run and had a great start to the season. We wanted to come here and make a statement. We haven't done so. Whilst it feels like the end of the world now, it certainly isn't.

"One thing we haven't been doing is getting carried away when we're riding high and it's important that we don't get too low now because we lost one game of football.

"We'll go away and assess it, analyse it and learn from it, but you can't get too down now because there are 18 games to go so there'll be a lot more twists and turns yet."

The loss finished a six-game unbeaten run in the league but was also the first time that City have failed to score in three consecutive Championship games since Daniel Farke took charge in 2017 - with a 1-0 loss at Barnsley in the FA Cup making that four successive blanks in total.

"We didn't start the league great when we had four points after four games. Again, we didn't get too carried away then," continued Gibson, speaking to the Canaries' official website.

"People will probably say we've felt the pressure because we haven't won a game this week, but that's football and that's the Championship. Anyone who thinks it's going to be an easy ride is so far wrong it's unbelievable.

"It's not the end of the world. We'll bounce back well and judge it at the end of the season."