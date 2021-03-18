Swans boss admits Norwich will 'take some catching' in the race for promotion

Video

Published: 4:16 PM March 18, 2021

Swansea boss Steve Cooper believes Norwich City are as good as promoted. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Steve Cooper has admitted Norwich City will 'take some catching' in the race for automatic promotion.

Swansea City are contenders for a top-two place in the Championship this season, although have fallen 13 points behind the Canaries but do possess a game in hand. Their defeat to Bournemouth in midweek saw them squander the chance to go level on points with in-form Watford.

Cooper's side were the last team to beat City in the Championship before Daniel Farke's men embarked on a club-record setting nine consecutive victories.

Goals from Conor Hourihane and Andre Ayew condemned Norwich to their first defeat since December in South Wales, but the response to that loss has been extraordinary.

Farke's side haven't dropped a point since.

City's victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday saw them become the first side in the division to move beyond 80 points. They are now 14 points short of the total they amassed two seasons ago when they claimed the title.

Now, the former England youth boss and ex-colleague of City sporting director Stuart Webber at Wrexham and Liverpool, has conceded that Norwich will take some stopping as they continue their push back to the Premier League.

"They're going to take some catching for sure," Cooper conceded.

"Since we beat them they’ve been on an unbeaten run," Cooper told Wales Online.

"They’re in pole position and more to get the automatic [promotion spot] and win the league.

"There's 10 games to go, it seems amazing. I can't believe how quick it has come around and a lot can still happen.

"When we get back after the international break it’s a Friday-Monday and games will be back on us thick and fast so we’ve got to stay narrow minded in our thinking."

City's win over Forest moved them 13 points clear of Swansea. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cooper also thinks Norwich should inspire some comes to change the way they operate and illustrates the importance of succession planning for long-term success.

"I think they’re a team in the Championship that a lot of clubs look at and admire. Not just the team on the pitch but the way the football club is run and the succession plan they put in place."