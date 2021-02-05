Swansea City v Norwich City - all you need to know

Published: 12:00 PM February 5, 2021

Norwich City have a long trip to south Wales to face promotion rivals Swansea (8.15pm). We run down all the key points you need to know.



Team news

Jordan Hugill is out with a torn hamstring, goalkeeper Michael McGivern is recovering from hamstring surgery, Marco Stiepermann has Epstein Barr virus and Sam Byram is still not back in training. Otherwise, no new injury worries for Daniel Farke. He is without Emi Buendia, who is serving the second and final game of a suspension.

Swansea’s recent signing Paul Arriola will not be available, although fellow newcomers Morgan Whittaker and Kieron Freeman are both in contention. Former Canary Korey Smith has made good progress after missing the last three games with a quad injury but has made good progress. Another ex-Canary, Kyle Naughton, is available after suspension.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Swansea

“In general, we're in a really good position in the league, and we know we realistically need to win 25 more points for the safety of the play-offs, and for direct promotion it’s 35. If we win tomorrow, we have to win less in the last games. It's an important game, but no more important than any other. We're going to Swansea and we're going to try our best in a difficult situation, this is our third game in six days.”





Swansea City manager Steve Cooper - Credit: PA

Steve Cooper on Norwich

"There’s so many games to be played, you’ve got to take it day by day and game by game. There’ll be a time in the future where we have to see where we’re at, but I don’t think that’s now. We've got to embrace these challenges and look forward to them, and have no fear. It’s about really backing ourselves and trying to do the best of our ability. Regardless of when you play Norwich, it’s going to be a tough challenge.”

Marco Stiepermann - the Norwich match winner when the teams met at Carrow Road in November - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met

November 7, 2020

City 1 Swansea 0

A goal from Marco Stiepermann just six minutes before the end of normal time settled the issue. It was a cracking game which lacked only goals – Norwich got the only one that mattered, although that was in part because of a fine performance by keeper Tim Krul.

Referee Simon Hooper - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee

Simon Hooper

In 15 league and cup games this season he has shown 35 yellow cards, and no reds. Last game in charge of Norwich was in March last year when they lost at Sheffield United - the last time the Canaries played in front of a ‘proper’ crowd.

How can I watch?

The match is being broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports Main Event (their coverage begins at 8pm), which means no match passes are being sold.

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com





Prediction

Tough game this. Hope I am wrong but I fancy Swansea – 2-0







