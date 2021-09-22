Talksport pundit unimpressed by Norwich City... again!

Published: 12:35 PM September 22, 2021

Former Wolves midfielder Jamie O'Hara has taken aim at Norwich City once again on Talksport. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Talksport are at it again with pundit Jamie O’Hara labelling their Carabao Cup exit to Liverpool “embarrassing”.

Just weeks after presenter Alex Crook criticised the Canaries for ‘cheating the system’ (comments he has since backtracked on), O’Hara continued his diatribe following City’s 3-0 defeat to the Reds.

The former Tottenham and Wolves midfielder said: “What is the point? It’s ridiculous. And the manager – it’s just like a business deal with them,” said O’Hara.

“They never do anything, they come up, they go down, they get beat every week, they get knocked out the Carabao Cup.

“No one raises any eyebrows to say, ‘Well, hold on a minute, surely we can do better than this. We’re good enough to get into the Premier League – look at Brentford!’

“I just think it’s embarrassing.”

Former Ipswich Town defender Jason Cundy has also chipped in, rather ridiculously asking whether ‘Norwich are the worst side in the country?’ and how supporters must be the ‘worst feeling fans in country’. Derby County and Oldham fans would surely disagree.

“I went through all of the other divisions – every other team at the bottom of the league has either scored a goal or got points,” said Cundy.

“Norwich have scored two league goals, they’re on zero points and out the Carabao Cup, and it just rubber stamps that Norwich City, right now, their season can only get better, can’t it? Or can it only get worse?”

Cundy added: “What does this season really hold for you? What is in store? What have you got to look forward to?

“There’s a cup competition that you might have had a run in – Klopp doesn’t care about this competition, he literally could not care. He’s shown in the past he couldn’t care about the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup.

“He knows, whatever happens, he couldn’t care less if they get knocked out or not.

“It was a chance tonight for Norwich and I don’t know what Norwich are.”