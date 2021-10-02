STARTING XIs: Giannoulis returns for City at Burnley

Video

Published: 1:45 PM October 2, 2021 Updated: 2:18 PM October 2, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis returns to the Norwich City starting XI for this afternoon's battle at Burnley.

The Greece international has played second fiddle to Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams in recent weeks but returns as the only change to the Canaries line-up.

City keeper Tim Krul retains his starting place to make his 200th appearance in the Premier League, becoming the 34th keeper to reach that milestone.

Burnley make two changes, with veteran former England winger Aaron Lennon coming n for the injured Maxwel Cornet and Nathan Collins in for absent captain Ben Mee in the centre of defence.

The Canaries are bottom after six successive defeats and are trying to avoid equalling the Premier League record for worst start to a campaign, held by Portsmouth (2009) and Sheffield United (2017).

The Clarets are the team above them in the table after picking up two draws in their opening six and are also looking to end a run of 13 top-flight home games without a win.

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour shakes off an injury scare (foot) to be in the squad but Todd Cantwell (Achilles) misses out again, having missed 10 days of training recently due to personal reasons.

The attacking midfielder is expected to be back in contention after the international break, as are centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and winger Przemek Placheta (Covid-19).

Full-back Sam Byram has also started easing back into full training but is still some way off being in contention after 18 months out following two hamstring operations.

Burnley are without £13m summer signing Cornet, with the Ivory Coast winger straining a hamstring after scoring an excellent volley in a 2-2 draw at Leicester last week.

Mee also misses through injury, with the hosts having to name two keepers on their bench, although Jay Rodriguez is fit to return among the substitutes.

- You can watch the team news break live at 2pm with our reporters in the video above

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski (C), Collins, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Vydra, Wood. Subs: Hennessey (GK), Norris (GK), Long, Pieters, Bardsley, Cork, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Barnes

NORWICH (3-5-2): Krul; Kabak, Hanley (C), Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Omobamidele, Williams, Gilmour, Rupp, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Idah

REFEREE: Kevin Friend

VAR: Craig Pawson

- You can follow all the action from Turf Moor in our NCFC Live blog