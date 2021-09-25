STARTING XIs: Two changes for City at Everton

Video

Published: 1:45 PM September 25, 2021 Updated: 2:13 PM September 25, 2021

Ben Gibson returns to league action for Norwich against Everton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Gibson and Pierre Lees-Melou return to Norwich City's starting Premier League line-up for this afternoon's match at Everton.

Gibson replaces winger Milot Rashica, who was a doubt with an adductor injury but is on the bench, as the 3-5-2 formation from Tuesday's cup loss to Liverpool is retained.

The defender lost his starting role for the last two league games but returns on the left of a back three alongside skipper Grant Hanley and Ozan Kabak.

Lees-Melou replaces Billy Gilmour in midfield, with head coach Daniel Farke seemingly opting for experience for a tough game.

Sixth-placed Everton have several injury concerns which have knocked a strong start to life under Rafa Benitez, losing 3-0 at Aston Villa last weekend.

Norwich are bottom and without a point after five consecutive defeats, following a painful 3-1 home loss to fellow promoted side Watford last weekend.

Mathias Normann (knee) and Josh Sargent (adductor) both return after missing the 3-1 home loss to Liverpool in the League Cup.

Todd Cantwell is absent due to personal reasons and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) remains out of contention.

Przemek Placheta is due to resume full training next week after struggling with Covid-19 symptoms and full-back Sam Byram is yet to return to full training after his long-term injury problems.

For the hosts, England number one Jordan Pickford returns after missing two games with a shoulder issue as the only change to the Toffees' league XI.

However, strikers Richarlison (knee) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) are out injured alongside experienced right-back Seamus Coleman (hamstring) and midfielder Andre Gomes (calf).

Emphasising Benitez's injury issues, two keepers are named on a young bench.

- You can watch full analysis of the starting XIs in the video above

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne (C); Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi; Gray; Rondon. Subs: Begovic (GK), Lonergan (GK), Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite, Davies, Gordon, Simms, Dobbin

NORWICH (3-5-2): Krul; Kabak, Hanley (C), Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean, Williams; Sargent, Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Omobamidele, Giannoulis, Rupp, Gilmour, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Idah

REFEREE: David Coote

VAR: Lee Mason

- You can follow all the updates from Goodison Park in our NCFC Live blog