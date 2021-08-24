Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

STARTING XIs: Ten changes for City against Cherries

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 5:45 PM August 24, 2021    Updated: 6:26 PM August 24, 2021
Raheem Sterling of Manchester City, Josh Sargent of Norwich and Milot Rashica of Norwich in action d

Summer signing Josh Sargent is expected to make his first Norwich start - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have made 10 changes for tonight's League Cup tie with Bournemouth, with Christos Tzolis and Brandon Williams making their debuts

Canaries boss Daniel Farke takes a look at other options after losing 5-0 at Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, with Teemu Pukki, Ben Gibson and Max Aarons among the players not involved.

USA striker Josh Sargent starts up front, flanked by Tzolis and Kieran Dowell on the wings.

Lukas Rupp is the only player to retain a starting place, having been taken off at half-time on Saturday. The German is alongside Kenny McLean and Jacob Sorensen in midfield.

Bali Mumba starts at right-back and Williams at left-back after completing his loan from Manchester United yesterday.

Christoph Zimmermann wears the captain's armband, alongside Andrew Omobamidele in central defence, with Angus Gunn in goal.

The only Canaries player not thought to be available is long-term injury victim Sam Byram, who is making his way back to full fitness tentatively.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Normann deal hits snag
  2. 2 Farke sets a high bar for City ace Tzolis
  3. 3 A message to Talksport - you've got Norwich City so wrong
  1. 4 Gilmour can have same City impact as Skipp
  2. 5 Is Brandon Williams the hardman Norwich City desperately need?
  3. 6 Changes a must for City boss ahead of Cherries' cup clash
  4. 7 PRESSER: City v Bournemouth - Zimbo fitness boost; Williams update
  5. 8 STARTING XIs: Ten changes for City against Cherries
  6. 9 City confirm Brandon Williams loan move from Man United
  7. 10 Williams ready to rumble for City

The Cherries arrive having completed the double over champions Norwich last season but then losing in the play-offs, with Scott Parker since coming in as manager.

They have won two and drawn two of their Championship matches so far, allowing a two-goal lead to slip at home to newly-promoted Blackpool in a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Bournemouth make eight changes and bring in youngsters, with some of their senior players left out, such as Philip Billing and Dom Solanke.

NORWICH (4-3-3): Gunn; Mumba, Omobamidele, Zimmermann (C), Williams; Rupp, Sorensen, McLean, Dowell, Sargent, Tzolis. Subs: Krul (GK), Hanley, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Cantwell, Rashica, Idah

BOURNEMOUTH (4-3-3): Nyland; Camp, Cook (C), Ibsen-Rossi, Davis; Taylor, Pearson, Kilkenny, Brooks, Marcondes, Rogers. Subs: Travers (GK), Mepham, Anthony, Zemura, Glover, Saydee, Moriah-Welsh

REFEREE: Charles Breakspear (Surrey)

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in our NCFC Live blog

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their sideÕs 3rd goal during the Premier League ma

Manchester City vs Norwich City | Opinion

Six things after City's heavy loss to the champions

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Christos Tzolis of Norwich before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul

Cup chance for several City players to stake their claim

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke was not happy with Norwich City's defensive effort at Manchester City

Manchester City vs Norwich City | Video

Farke backs duo to respond after Man City mauling

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Milot Rashica tries his luck for Norwich City in the closing stages at Manchester City

Manchester City vs Norwich City | Opinion

Paddy Davitt verdict: Do City believe they belong with the gilded elite?

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus