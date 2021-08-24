Video

Published: 5:45 PM August 24, 2021 Updated: 6:26 PM August 24, 2021

Summer signing Josh Sargent is expected to make his first Norwich start - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have made 10 changes for tonight's League Cup tie with Bournemouth, with Christos Tzolis and Brandon Williams making their debuts

Canaries boss Daniel Farke takes a look at other options after losing 5-0 at Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, with Teemu Pukki, Ben Gibson and Max Aarons among the players not involved.

USA striker Josh Sargent starts up front, flanked by Tzolis and Kieran Dowell on the wings.

Lukas Rupp is the only player to retain a starting place, having been taken off at half-time on Saturday. The German is alongside Kenny McLean and Jacob Sorensen in midfield.

Bali Mumba starts at right-back and Williams at left-back after completing his loan from Manchester United yesterday.

Christoph Zimmermann wears the captain's armband, alongside Andrew Omobamidele in central defence, with Angus Gunn in goal.

The only Canaries player not thought to be available is long-term injury victim Sam Byram, who is making his way back to full fitness tentatively.

The Cherries arrive having completed the double over champions Norwich last season but then losing in the play-offs, with Scott Parker since coming in as manager.

They have won two and drawn two of their Championship matches so far, allowing a two-goal lead to slip at home to newly-promoted Blackpool in a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Bournemouth make eight changes and bring in youngsters, with some of their senior players left out, such as Philip Billing and Dom Solanke.

NORWICH (4-3-3): Gunn; Mumba, Omobamidele, Zimmermann (C), Williams; Rupp, Sorensen, McLean, Dowell, Sargent, Tzolis. Subs: Krul (GK), Hanley, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Cantwell, Rashica, Idah

BOURNEMOUTH (4-3-3): Nyland; Camp, Cook (C), Ibsen-Rossi, Davis; Taylor, Pearson, Kilkenny, Brooks, Marcondes, Rogers. Subs: Travers (GK), Mepham, Anthony, Zemura, Glover, Saydee, Moriah-Welsh

REFEREE: Charles Breakspear (Surrey)

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in our NCFC Live blog