STARTING XIs: City unchanged against Brighton as Cantwell misses out
Norwich City have named an unchanged squad for this afternoon's return to Premier League action against Brighton with Todd Cantwell not returning as expected.
Cantwell returned to training on Monday after spending the first part of the international break working on the Achilles tendon issue which kept him out of the 0-0 draw at Burnley.
Mathias Normann retains his starting role despite needing a course of injection therapy to deal with the minor abdominal injury which ruled him out of Norway duty, having returned to full training on Wednesday.
There were minor issues for on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour (cold) and Kosovo winger Milot Rashica (knee) but both remain on the bench.
Przemyslaw Placheta returned from Covid-19 for Poland during the break, against minnows San Marino, but is not quite ready for Premier League contention.
Christoph Zimmermann may require ankle surgery and Sam Byram is working his way back cautiously after over 18 months due to two hamstring operations, taking part in most parts of team training this week.
The visitors are also unchanged from their 0-0 home draw with Arsenal prior to the break but midfielders Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu return from injury on the bench.
The Seagulls are without midfielder Steven Alzate and forward Danny Welbeck after both had surgery, with former Ipswich defender Adam Webster fit after injury but not included.
City go into the game bottom of the table with just a point but Brighton are sixth having won four of their opening seven games.
- You can watch live reaction as the team news was confirmed in the video above
NORWICH (3-5-2): Krul; Kabak, Hanley (C), Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Williams, Omobamidele, Rupp, Gilmour, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Idah
BRIGHTON (3-5-2): Sanchez; Duffy, Burn, Dunk (C); Veltman, Moder, Gross, Lallana, Curucella; Trossard, Maupay. Subs: Steele (GK), Roberts, Lamptey, March, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Bissouma, Connolly, Locadia
REFEREE: Peter Bankes
VAR: Graham Scott
- You can follow all of the action from Carrow Road in our NCFC Live blog