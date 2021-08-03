Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
STARTNG XIs: Gibson and Giannoulis return for City against Gills

David Freezer

Published: 6:45 PM August 3, 2021    Updated: 7:23 PM August 3, 2021
Ben Gibson of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPictu

Ben Gibson is hoping to return to action for Norwich City this evening after ankle surgery in March - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 

Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis return from injury but there are some notable absences as Norwich City resume pre-season against Gillingham tonight.

The Canaries had to cancel friendlies against Coventry and Sheffield United last week after a small number of positive Covid-19 tests, which put the return from injury of Gibson, Grant Hanley, Giannoulis and Kenny McLean on hold.

Gibson starts alongside Andrew Omobamidele in central defence, with Giannoulis at left-back and Max Aarons at right-back in front of goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Lukas Rupp, Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou look to make up a midfield three, with Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell in attacking support of striker Adam Idah in a 4-3-2-1 shape.

Hanley, Bali Mumba, Sam Byram, Milot Rashica, Onel Hernandez, Przemek Placheta, Teemu Pukki and Jordan Hugill are not involved but Angus Gunn and Jacob Sorensen return to the bench after a spell of Covid-19 isolation.

Gillingham provide the opposition this evening (8pm kick-off) ahead of their League One opener at home to Lincoln on Saturday.

The Canaries are scheduled to conclude pre-season against Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday before their Premier League opener against Liverpool at Carrow Road on August 14.

NORWICH (4-3-2-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Gibson (C), Giannoulis; Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou; Cantwell, Dowell; Idah. Subs: Gunn (GK), Zimmermann, Sorensen, McLean, Adshead, Tomkinson

GILLINGHAM: Cumming; Tutonda, O'Keefe (C), Ehmer, Tucker, Lee, Carayol, Crowley, Bennett, Oliver, Phillips. Subs: Chapman, Akinde, Lloyd, Tintott, Hall, Maghoma

REFEREE: Andy Woolmer

- This story will be updated swiftly with full team news

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog

