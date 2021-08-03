Video

Published: 6:45 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 7:23 PM August 3, 2021

Ben Gibson is hoping to return to action for Norwich City this evening after ankle surgery in March - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis return from injury but there are some notable absences as Norwich City resume pre-season against Gillingham tonight.

The Canaries had to cancel friendlies against Coventry and Sheffield United last week after a small number of positive Covid-19 tests, which put the return from injury of Gibson, Grant Hanley, Giannoulis and Kenny McLean on hold.

Gibson starts alongside Andrew Omobamidele in central defence, with Giannoulis at left-back and Max Aarons at right-back in front of goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Lukas Rupp, Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou look to make up a midfield three, with Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell in attacking support of striker Adam Idah in a 4-3-2-1 shape.

Hanley, Bali Mumba, Sam Byram, Milot Rashica, Onel Hernandez, Przemek Placheta, Teemu Pukki and Jordan Hugill are not involved but Angus Gunn and Jacob Sorensen return to the bench after a spell of Covid-19 isolation.

Gillingham provide the opposition this evening (8pm kick-off) ahead of their League One opener at home to Lincoln on Saturday.

The Canaries are scheduled to conclude pre-season against Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday before their Premier League opener against Liverpool at Carrow Road on August 14.

NORWICH (4-3-2-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Gibson (C), Giannoulis; Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou; Cantwell, Dowell; Idah. Subs: Gunn (GK), Zimmermann, Sorensen, McLean, Adshead, Tomkinson

GILLINGHAM: Cumming; Tutonda, O'Keefe (C), Ehmer, Tucker, Lee, Carayol, Crowley, Bennett, Oliver, Phillips. Subs: Chapman, Akinde, Lloyd, Tintott, Hall, Maghoma

REFEREE: Andy Woolmer

