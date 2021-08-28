Video

Published: 1:45 PM August 28, 2021 Updated: 2:14 PM August 28, 2021

Will Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams make his first Premier League start for Norwich? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brandon Williams and Kenny McLean start for Norwich City against Leicester but Christos Tzolis has failed his late fitness test.

Manchester United loanee Williams replaces Dimitris Giannoulis at left-back and McLean comes in for Lukas Rupp in midfield, after both impressed during the midweek 6-0 cup thrashing of Bournemouth, as the two changes to the XI from the 5-0 loss at Manchester City.

It was Tzolis who the star of the show on Tuesday, with two goals and two assists, but head coach Daniel Farke had warned the Greece winger had a calf issue ahead of the game.

Josh Sargent shakes off a glute strain to keep his place on the bench, with Giannoulis and Rupp dropping to the bench and Christoph Zimmermann replaces the injured Bali Mumba among the substitutes.

Young full-back Mumba briefly dislocated a kneecap during that game so will return after the imminent international break.

Poland winger Przemek Placheta is also hoping to be back in contention after the break, having struggled with Covid-19 symptoms, and long-term injury victim Sam Byram is carefully working his way back to fitness.

Leicester are without forward Ayoze Perez as he starts a three-game ban after a red card for a dangerous tackle during the 4-1 defeat at West Ham on Monday.

The experienced Marc Albrighton replaces him on the right wing in a seemingly conservative choice, with the visitors naming two keepers on the bench due to their injury problems.

Former Canaries loanee Ryan Bertrand isn't yet ready to return to action after a spell of Covid-19 isolation.

Brendan Rodgers' biggest problems are in central defence though, with Wesley Fofana out long term with a knee injury and both Jannik Vestergaard and Jonny Evans set to return to training next week.

England Under-21 international full-back James Justin is also out with a long-term knee injury.

NORWICH (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Williams; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, McLean; Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica. Subs: Gunn GK), Omobamidele, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Sorensen, Rupp, Dowell, Sargent, Idah

LEICESTER (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel (C); Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy. Subs: Ward (GK), Jakupovic (GK), Castagne, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Soumare, Iheanacho, Daka

REFEREE: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

VAR: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

- You can follow all of the action from Carrow Road in our NCFC Live blog