STARTING XIs: Hanley starts for City against Liverpool

Video

Published: 4:15 PM August 14, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM August 14, 2021

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley starts for Norwich against Liverpool - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley starts for Norwich City against Liverpool despite his heavily disrupted pre-season and Todd Cantwell has also overcome an ankle knock to start.

Hanley partners Ben Gibson in central defence, reuniting the combination that last season's Championship title triumph was based on.

Summer signing Milot Rashica also starts despite missing the last two friendlies due to Covid-19 isolation, with fellow new boys Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou also starting.

This week's new arrivals Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent are on the bench.

The Canaries are without Poland winger Przemek Placheta, who is still struggling with the aftereffects of coronavirus, and long-term injury victim Sam Byram is also not yet available.

Cantwell and Lukas Rupp both shake off ankle knocks as expected but centre-back Andrew Omobamidele has been battling tonsillitis this week and misses out.

Liverpool have influential centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez back from long-term injuries, after their title defence finished in third place last season.

Van Dijk starts but Gomez is only on the bench, with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota lead their attack, with both teams appearing to deploy a 4-3-3 formation.

Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson injured ankle ligaments in pre-season and England Under-21 midfielder Curtis Jones misses the game through a concussion.

But players including Brazil internationals Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, as well as £36m summer signing Ibrahima Konate, are all on the bench.

NORWICH (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Giannoulis; Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou; Rashica, Pukki, Cantwell. Subs: Gunn (GK), Mumba, Zimmermann, Sorensen, McLean, Dowell, Tzolis, Sargent, Idah

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner (C), Keita; Mane, Salah, Jota. Subs: Kelleher (GK), Fabinho, Konate, Firmino, Gomez, Minamino, Origi, Woodburn, Elliott

REFEREE: Andre Marriner (West Mids)

VAR: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

- You can watch the team news as it unfolded live in the video above

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in our NCFC Live blog