Video
TEAM NEWS LIVE: Newcastle v Norwich City
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City conclude their pre-season campaign at Newcastle United this afternoon - and we'll bring you all the team news live ahead of the 2pm kick-off.
The Canaries returned to action on Tuesday night after an enforced break due to a Covid-19 outbreak, from which some players are still isolating.
An understrength Gillingham were thrashed 5-0 in front of over 10,000 fans at Carrow Road, with Adam Idah scoring twice and Pierre Lees-Melou, Lukas Rupp and Jacob Sorensen also on target.
The strength of opposition picks up significantly in the final game of pre-season though, taking on Premier League rivals Newcastle United at St James' Park this afternoon.
The Magpies are preparing for a televised home opener against West Ham next Sunday, the day after City face Liverpool at Carrow Road in a televised 5.30pm kick-off.
Managed by former Norwich defender Steve Bruce, Newcastle play at their 52,000 capacity stadium for the first time during pre-season, having lost 1-0 at Burnley on Tuesday.
- You can watch the team news emerge live in the video above, with this story being updated swiftly with full details
Most Read
- 1 Canaries tee up club record move for Sargent
- 2 WINDOW WATCH: City transfer news and views
- 3 Canaries get two more live TV dates
- 4 City still call the tune in transfer poker
- 5 Tzolis poised to complete Canaries switch
- 6 Gilmour and Lees-Melou hit the spot for City
- 7 City's pressing issues ahead of Magpies' finale
- 8 City closing in on Werder Bremen striker
- 9 Canaries reveal new third kit ahead of Premier League season
- 10 Leitner completes Switzerland switch after City exit
NORWICH (5-4-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Zimmermann (C), Gibson, Giannoulis; Rupp, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Dowell; Idah. Subs: Gunn (GK), Tomkinson, Sorensen, McLean, Adshead, Pukki
NEWCASTLE (5-3-2): Woodman; Murphy, Fernandez, Krafth, Clark, Ritchie; Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Almiron; Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Gillespie, Matty Longstaff, Scharr, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Fraser, Langley, Watts
- You can follow all the action, analysis and reaction from the game in our NCFC Live blog