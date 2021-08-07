TEAM NEWS LIVE: Newcastle v Norwich City

Video

Published: 12:45 PM August 7, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM August 7, 2021

Todd Cantwell in action for Norwich during a 0-0 Premier League draw at Newcastle in February 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City conclude their pre-season campaign at Newcastle United this afternoon - and we'll bring you all the team news live ahead of the 2pm kick-off.

The Canaries returned to action on Tuesday night after an enforced break due to a Covid-19 outbreak, from which some players are still isolating.

An understrength Gillingham were thrashed 5-0 in front of over 10,000 fans at Carrow Road, with Adam Idah scoring twice and Pierre Lees-Melou, Lukas Rupp and Jacob Sorensen also on target.

The strength of opposition picks up significantly in the final game of pre-season though, taking on Premier League rivals Newcastle United at St James' Park this afternoon.

The Magpies are preparing for a televised home opener against West Ham next Sunday, the day after City face Liverpool at Carrow Road in a televised 5.30pm kick-off.

Managed by former Norwich defender Steve Bruce, Newcastle play at their 52,000 capacity stadium for the first time during pre-season, having lost 1-0 at Burnley on Tuesday.

NORWICH (5-4-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Zimmermann (C), Gibson, Giannoulis; Rupp, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Dowell; Idah. Subs: Gunn (GK), Tomkinson, Sorensen, McLean, Adshead, Pukki

NEWCASTLE (5-3-2): Woodman; Murphy, Fernandez, Krafth, Clark, Ritchie; Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Almiron; Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Gillespie, Matty Longstaff, Scharr, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Fraser, Langley, Watts

