Published: 5:45 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 6:10 PM July 16, 2021

Norwich City begin pre-season at King's Lynn Town this evening with new signings Angus Gunn, Billy Gilmour and Milot Rashica all starting.

Jacob Sorensen starts at left-back and Bali Mumba at right-back, with Dimitris Giannoulis and Max Aarons not involved.

Christoph Zimmermann and Andrew Omobamidele start at centre-back as expected and it's Lukas Rupp alongside Chelsea loanee Gilmour in central midfield.

Rashica and Przemek Placheta start on the wings, either side of Kieran Dowell, with Jordan Hugill the lone striker.

Todd Cantwell and Adam Idah are joined on the bench by five youngster in left-back Rob Nizet, centre-back Jonathan Tomkinson, midfielder Dan Adshead, winger Josh Giurgi and striker Tom Dickson-Peters.

A maximum of 1,600 spectators are allowed to watch the game ahead of the end of Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, with the game providing a welcome financial boost to the Linnets.

City have built stronger ties with Lynn in recent years, with Canaries legend Ian Culverhouse steering the West Norfolk club to the top of the non-league pyramid, including allowing youngsters Archie Mair, Simon Power and Alfie Payne to join on loan.

However, last season was a strange campaign for the Linnets, with relegation abolished as National League clubs struggled to complete the season due to the financial strain caused by games being played behind closed doors - with Culverhouse piecing together a squad while several players were placed on furlough.

Lynn are due to host Southend on the opening day of the National League season, on Saturday, August 21, but the Canaries are preparing to welcome the might of Liverpool to Carrow Road on Saturday, August 14, as they return to the Premier League.

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Mumba, Zimmermann (C), Omobamidele, Sorensen; Rupp, Gilmour; Rashica, Dowell, Placheta; Hugill. Subs: McGovern (GK), Tomkinson, Nizet, Adshead, Cantwell, Giurgi, Idah, Dickson-Peters

