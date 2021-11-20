Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
TEAM NEWS LIVE: Norwich City v Southampton

David Freezer

Published: 1:45 PM November 20, 2021
Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture

Will Todd Cantwell return to the Norwich City starting XI against Southampton? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith's first Norwich City starting line-up will be revealed shortly and you can watch the reaction of our Canaries correspondents to the team news as it breaks at 2pm in our live video.

City take on Southampton at Carrow Road in Smith's first game in charge since replacing Daniel Farke as head coach, looking to build on a 2-1 win at Brentford prior to the international break.

The new Norwich boss has an almost fully fit squad to choose from, with centre-back Christoph Zimmermann out following recent ankle surgery and Sam Byram stepping up his return from 19 months out with hamstring problems when he played for the under-23s last night.

Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour have both been on the fringes during the last couple of months and are expected to come back into contention.

Saints arrive sat 13th and six points clear of the relegation zone after three wins and a draw in their last four games, beating Smith's Villa 1-0 in their last match.

The visitors' fitness concerns have also cleared up, with defender Jack Stephens expected to be their only absence.

Former Canaries winger Nathan Redmond returned to training after a positive Covid-19 test and James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Armando Broja are all available despite pulling out of international duty.

- You can watch the team news as it breaks in the live video above and this story will be updated swiftly with full details

NORWICH: TBC

SOUTHAMPTON: TBC

REFEREE: Martin Atkinson 

VAR: John Brooks 

- You can follow all of the action, updates and analysis in our NCFC Live blog

Norwich City vs Southampton

