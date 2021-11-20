Video
TEAM NEWS LIVE: Norwich City v Southampton
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Dean Smith's first Norwich City starting line-up will be revealed shortly and you can watch the reaction of our Canaries correspondents to the team news as it breaks at 2pm in our live video.
City take on Southampton at Carrow Road in Smith's first game in charge since replacing Daniel Farke as head coach, looking to build on a 2-1 win at Brentford prior to the international break.
The new Norwich boss has an almost fully fit squad to choose from, with centre-back Christoph Zimmermann out following recent ankle surgery and Sam Byram stepping up his return from 19 months out with hamstring problems when he played for the under-23s last night.
Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour have both been on the fringes during the last couple of months and are expected to come back into contention.
Saints arrive sat 13th and six points clear of the relegation zone after three wins and a draw in their last four games, beating Smith's Villa 1-0 in their last match.
The visitors' fitness concerns have also cleared up, with defender Jack Stephens expected to be their only absence.
Former Canaries winger Nathan Redmond returned to training after a positive Covid-19 test and James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Armando Broja are all available despite pulling out of international duty.
- You can watch the team news as it breaks in the live video above and this story will be updated swiftly with full details
Most Read
- 1 Smith sets out his red lines to City squad
- 2 Slate wiped clean for Smith with City outcasts
- 3 PRESSER: City v Southampton - Hanley, Kabak fit; Byram set for 23s bow
- 4 Normann hits the spot for City boss Smith
- 5 Unveiling of modernised Canaries crest put on hold
- 6 What is Lawro predicting for Norwich City v Southampton?
- 7 Ex-Canaries skipper on 'lunacy' of links to Norwich and Rangers jobs
- 8 Desperate? Smith is relishing City home bow
- 9 David Freezer: Squad game is key to SAS saving City’s season
- 10 'We want to be more ambitious' - City chasing the top 17 dream
NORWICH: TBC
SOUTHAMPTON: TBC
REFEREE: Martin Atkinson
VAR: John Brooks
- You can follow all of the action, updates and analysis in our NCFC Live blog