TEAM NEWS LIVE: Five changes for City against Watford

David Freezer

Published: 1:45 PM September 18, 2021    Updated: 2:13 PM September 18, 2021
Norwich City players Dimitris Giannoulis, Mathias Normann and Lukas Rupp train ahead of their Premie

Mathias Normann (16) makes his Norwich City debut against Watford - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Daniel Farke has made five changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's Carrow Road clash with Watford, starting both Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann.

Schalke loanee Kabak starts alongside Grant Hanley in central defence, with Normann coming into midfield alongside Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour.

Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent come in as the wide attackers, with Christos Tzolis dropping to the bench but Kieran Dowell not in the squad.

Jacob Sorensen (dead leg), Christoph Zimmermann (ankle), Przemek Placheta (Covid-19) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are not involved.

Watford have defender Kiko Femenia (hamstring) and goalkeeper Ben Foster (knee) back from injury and among four changes to their starting XI.

Foster replaces Austria international Daniel Bachmann in goal and Femenia replaces Jeremy Ngakia at right-back.

Tom Cleverley comes into midfield in place of Peter Etebo and Craig Cathcart replaces Francisco Sierralta in defence.

but the game is expected to come too soon for Brazilian striker Joao Pedro as he recovers from a knee injury.

Both teams are desperate for a win, Norwich after losing all of their tough opening four fixtures and the Hornets after following a 3-2 home win over Aston Villa with three successive defeats.

NORWICH (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Kabak, Williams; Gilmour, Normann, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Omobamidele, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Rupp, Cantwell, Tzolis, Idah 

WATFORD (4-1-4-1): Foster; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Cleverley (C); Sarr, Sissoko, Kucka, Dennis; King. Subs: Bachmann (GK), Ngakia, Etebo, Louza, Masina, Sema, Fletcher, Kabasele, Hernandez

REFEREE: Robert Jones

VAR: Graham Scott 

- You can follow all the action from Carrow Road in our NCFC Live blog

Norwich City vs Watford
Norfolk




