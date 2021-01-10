Which teams could Norwich City face in the FA Cup fourth round?
There's a chance of Norwich City being drawn against new opposition when they go into the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw on Monday evening.
Non-league Chorley beat Championship strugglers Derby 2-0 on Saturday, with the Rams squad decimated by positive Covid-19 tests. The Canaries have never faced the Lancashire club before, who play in National League North.
The remaining four ties to be settled also offer the potential of an unfamiliar foe, with Marine hosting Tottenham this evening (5pm) and Newport County entertaining Brighton (7.45pm).
City have never played Marine, who play at step four of the non-league pyramid in Northern League Division One North West, although it's highly unlikely the Merseyside club will knock out Spurs.
Norwich faced the defunct version of Newport County on 54 occasions but the last meeting with the South Wales club was in 1960, with the phoenix club reclaiming the name in 1999. However, City's U23s did win 5-0 at Rodney Parade in October in the Papa John's Trophy group stages.
The third round saw 13 Championship teams knocked out but only five Premier League clubs have exited so far, with Leeds embarrassed by a 3-0 defeat away to League Two side Crawley this afternoon.
The draws for both the fourth and fifth round are being made on Monday evening, from 7.10pm, ahead of West Ham's game at Stockport.
Former Canaries loan striker Peter Crouch will be making the draw, with both rounds being drawn to help with the congested fixture schedule - with replays eliminated from the competition for this season.
The draw can be watched live on BBC Two, BT Sport One or on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook feeds.
The fourth round ties will be played during the weekend of January 22-24, which means City's Championship game at Millwall will be rearranged, and the fifth round is scheduled for the midweek of February 9-10.
City sealed their progress with a 2-0 home win over Championship rivals Coventry on Saturday - having lost 2-1 to Manchester United in extra-time in a Carrow Road quarter-final last season, the club's first appearance in the last eight for 28 years.
Fourth round draw numbers
1 Plymouth Argyle
2 Southampton or Shrewsbury Tn
3 Chorley
4 Marine or Tottenham
5 Wolves
6 Stockport County or West Ham
7 Bournemouth
8 Manchester Utd
9 Swansea City
10 Everton
11 Nottingham Forest
12 Arsenal
13 Barnsley
14 Sheff Utd
15 Millwall
16 Doncaster Rvrs
17 Leicester
18 Wycombe
19 Crawley Tn
20 Burnley
21 Bristol City
22 Fulham
23 Liverpool
24 Brentford
25 Manchester City
26 Luton Tn
27 Chelsea
28 Sheff Weds
29 Norwich City
30 Blackpool
31 Newport County or Brighton
32 Cheltenham Tn