Celtic move came too early for Pukki, insists former boss

Video

Published: 9:36 AM May 16, 2021 Updated: 9:45 AM May 16, 2021

Teemu Pukki's goal-laden spell at Norwich City has helped him shake off any unwanted reputation he may have had after an ill-fated spell at Celtic.

The Finnish international has boasted a 26-goal season for the Canaries this year and has been City's top scorer in every campaign since signing on a free transfer back in 2018.

Neil Lennon signed Pukki as Gary Hooper's replacement in a reported £3million deal from German side Schalke in 2013. The Finn struggled for form and left many supporters disappointed before he left the club in 2015.

Pukki has since admitted regret that his move to Scotland didn't pan out as he hoped, but now the striker is preparing to lead his country into their first-ever major tournament before being handed another crack at the Premier League with the Canaries.

Pukki has been City's top scorer in every season he's been at the club.

The free-scoring Finn was only 21 when he signed for Celtic, and scored netted nine times in 38 appearances for the Scottish giants. Lennon, the man who brought Pukki to Celtic Park, believes the move came too soon for City's prolific attacker.

“Teemu Pukki is scoring goals at Norwich whether they are in the Championship or the Premier League," former Celtic boss Lennon told BBC Radio Five Live.

"I signed Teemu eight or nine years ago, he scored maybe 10, 12 goals but it was just maybe too soon for him in that environment, and it didn’t work out the way we wanted it to.”