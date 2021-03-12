Pukki adds another award to his growing collection

Published: 6:00 AM March 12, 2021

Teemu Pukki has been named as the Championship Player of the Month for February.

The Finnish international netted seven goals in as many matches as he recaptured his goalscoring form to help City stabilise after a minor blip before streaking clear of the competition.

City's striker ended the month sitting on 18 goals, after a period of only scoring once in nine matches. Pukki has now entered Canaries folklore, moving 14th on the list of all-time goal scorers for the club.

Reflecting on an extremely positive month for his star striker, City boss Daniel Farke described his pride at seeing the Finnish international awarded the accolade recognising a fine month's work for Pukki.

“It was a good month for us and a good month for Teemu. We’re pleased for him, because his performances have been outstanding of late and this award is well deserved.



“He was always there with key goals. He isn’t the type of player to score fancy goals in big victories, he’s always there with crucial goals at important times.



“It isn’t just his goals, his workload for the team is top class. His pressing, defensive work and work against the ball. He’s a top player and we all should value that we have him playing in the yellow jersey.”

Daniel Farke has praised Teemu Pukki's contribution after being named Player of the Month. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Lim

Pukki's brace against Luton last weekend saw him become only the third player in the last five seasons to record two consecutive 20-goals seasons, the number is often cited by clubs as pivotal to any promotion charge.

The Finn is closing in on another successful Championship season with the Canaries and his focus remains on the task at hand rather than any personal accolades that come his way.

Reflecting on being handed the award, City's top goalscorer said: “It was a great month. There were a lot of Norwich City players who could have won this prize, but I was really happy on a personal level with how I performed.



“Ultimately, it’s about the collective. It’s nice to win an individual award, but there’s only one prize I’m focussed on this season and that is the Premier League. It’s a nice moment, but in the end it won’t mean anything if we don’t complete our objective of getting promoted.”