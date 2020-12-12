'I’ve no plans for leaving in January' - Pukki commits himself to Canaries Championship cause

Video

Published: 12:13 PM December 12, 2020

City's top-scorer Teemu Pukki is out with a minor knock to his hamstring. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki has committed his future to Norwich City ahead of the January transfer window as he targets another promotion with the Canaries.

The Finnish striker was linked with moves away from Carrow Road in the summer but stayed with City to fight for a return to the top-flight. Pukki is once again a pivotal part of Daniel Farke's side.

Pukki has elected to state his commitment to the Canaries cause ahead of any speculation that emerges during next month's transfer window.

“I’ve no plans for leaving in January. I’m fighting for this team and we’ve got a big season going on," Pukki said ahead of making his 100th appearance for the club.

“I want to go back into the Premier League and I’m fighting for that.”

Pukki has scored seven goals in 15 games and has recaptured his goalscoring form after a difficult spell in the Premier League last season. A hamstring injury has halted his goalscoring form, but the Finn is now fit again and will be hoping to score the goals required to help City gain promotion.

Despite a blistering start to life in the top-flight, a toe injury and a loss of form contributed to the Finn enduring a barren run in front of goal in the second half of the season.

Head coach Daniel Farke has praised Teemu Pukki as the striker approaches his 100th game for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“There were a lot of things. As a team we didn’t create the same amount of chances and, personally, my confidence levels were down after not scoring after so many games.

“Up until January-February time, we were playing good football – but just couldn’t get the points. Whenever we went behind, we just couldn’t turn the games around," Pukki told the Sun.

“After the corona break, we didn’t score as many goals. It was a tough time, personally and as a team. We weren’t able to raise our level at the end of the season.

“We couldn’t compete in the end at that level – because in the Premier League mistakes made are exploited because there is more quality.”

The Canaries currently sit at the summit of Championship having recorded 10 victories in their opening 17 matches. Pukki doesn't feel like City have reached top gear yet but is pleased to see an improvement in their defensive efforts.

“For sure, I don’t think we’ve shown our best yet. In some moments we have. There have been some tough games where we’ve got the winner in the end.

“We’ve been having a lot of injuries. Hopefully we’ll get our boys back soon.

“Our defenders have been brilliant, the keeper as well. If you compare this season to the one when we went up, we conceded a lot of goals but were scoring a lot of goals as well.

“This time we’ve had a lot of 1-0 victories. If you want to compete at this level you need to be secure at the back. That’s been working well.”