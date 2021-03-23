'It’s my big hope he stays' - Pukki hopes City can keep hold of Buendia

Published: 6:00 AM March 23, 2021

Teemu Pukki has plenty to thank Emi Buendia for this season, and he is hoping the Argentine midfielder ignores interest from elsewhere to stay at Norwich City.

The Finn striker has profited from the creative influence of the 24-year-old on numerous occasions this season and has now moved onto 22 goals during a so-far successful campaign. The 30-year-old has scored 11 times in the last 10 matches for City.

Buendia was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal during the January transfer window, but the Gunners didn't make an official bid for the attacking midfielder. Reports suggest the North London club are set to revive their interest this summer, but Pukki has urged his teammate to stay in Norfolk.

“He’s a top player," Pukki said. "I get on well with him on and off the field. It’s my big hope he stays on the team. It's so easy and nice to play with him."

Asked if there were any of his national team colleagues he could foresee playing for Norwich, Pukki said: “We would have a lot of good players here. Yes, I could take Roba [ Robin Lod ] there. He also finds me well on the ground. He also gets feeds. It is not my job to scout players. ”

Pukki was speaking to Helsingin Sanomat after linking up with Finland's national team on Monday ahead of two World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine.

City's striker is one of a number of Daniel Farke's first-team squad scheduled to be involved less than 48 hours before their Good Friday fixture against Preston North End in the Championship.

The striker has admitted the condensed scheduling has been tough to deal with, but says City haven't asked Finland to leave him out of their plans for their friendly match against Switzerland on Wednesday, March 31.

“After Wednesday’s match against Switzerland, we already have a game with Norwich on Friday. I don’t think they’ve been in touch with the national team coaching staff.

"They didn’t tell me that I shouldn’t play in it. There are usually a few recycled players, but let's see. It’s been pretty hard here with a lot of games. Let's focus on the third game after the first ones have been played. ”